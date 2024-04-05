RadioandMusic
METRO SOCIETY bring the Grim and Gritty 1800s London Alive with progressive lyric video for "Underground"

MUMBAI: Metro Society is a progressive rock/metal project group from the mind of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold. Released this past March, their second album "The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898" marks the band's return after a hiatus along with a renewed lineup, Metro Society promises to captivate audiences with their atmospheric and eerie musical journey into 1800s London. Their third single, complete with a video is "Underground", which the band details:

"This song takes on perhaps the most unique sounds recorded for the album. The tone of the instruments and lyrics are very much reflective of the underground tunnel-like setting of the storyline. Lots of layered dark keyboard work from Mangold and the chime/crunch tones from bassist Ian Ringler's 12-string bass work."

The narrative follows an up-and-coming detective entangled in a murder mystery involving the suspicious death of his former mentor, the retired Metropolitan Police Commissioner. As the detective delves deeper, he uncovers a twisted tale of betrayal, secret societies, and murder, all seemingly linked back to the Ripper. Will the detective unravel the long-hidden secrets of London's sordid past, or will he become a victim of his own unrelenting obsession?

For the time being, Metro Society is primarily focused on being a studio project band and they are already in the writing stages of the next album which is set to be a direct follow-up to "The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898". They have the full storyline figured out for "London Chapter II" and roughly 70 percent of the music is already written. They hint that things will be going in a darker and heavier direction. Metro Society's atmospheric concept music is recommended for fans of OSI, Pain of Salvation, and Dream Theater.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for "Underground" via its premiere on AllAboutTheRock HERE.

Their new album "The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898" was released on March 1, 2024, via the band's own label Metro Society Records, and is available at https://metrosociety.bandcamp.com.

Videos:

Lyric Video - "City Streets" - https://youtu.be/IWWqrAoOMf4

Lyric Video - "Pieces of the Past" - https://youtu.be/-FXAfead2uI

Track Listing:

1. London 1898 - 2:59
2. City Streets - 7:34
3. Lost Souls - 6:29
4. Pieces of the Past - 9:25
5. Society - 6:37
6. Underground - 5:33
7. Inferno - 7:23
Album Length: 46:02

Album Band Line Up:
Chris Mangold - Guitars / Keys
Ian Ringler - Bass
Will Mangold - Drums
George Margaritopoulos - Vocalist

More info: Metrosociety.net

