News |  02 Apr 2024 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young celebrates album release and certifications with Fans, Friends and Family at Exclusive Party in Nashville

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young was joined by fans, friends and family for an exclusive album release party last week at Nashville’s Twelve Thirty Club. Celebrating the release of his brand-new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, Young offered acoustic performances of several songs from his ambitious 18-song project. Sony Music Nashville also surprised the singer/songwriter with several new R.I.A.A. certifications, including a plaque for his album A.M. (Platinum) and hit singles “I’m Comin’ Over” (4x Platinum), “Tomorrow” (3x Platinum), “Aw Naw” (2x Platinum), “Who I Am With You” (2x Platinum), “Losing Sleep” (2x Platinum), and “Sober Saturday Night” (Platinum).
 
Three years in the making and packed with countless hours of writing and listening sessions, Young’s brand-new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, is available now. The project is 18 songs deep, his most extensive and wide-ranging work to date. Young flexes as a writer on 15 of the album’s 18 sides, is the sole producer on three songs, and shares co-producer credits with longtime creative partners, Chris DeStefano and Corey Crowder on the rest.
 
Chris Young’s Young Love & Saturday Nights Album Available Now HERE.

Young will perform the top 25 and rising title track, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” on Good Morning America (ABC, 7:00am ET to 9:00am ET) on April 2. Written by Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Josh Thompson with a posthumous songwriting credit to David Bowie, it is the lead single from the project, Young’s first new album since 2021’s Famous Friends. The record also includes previously released sides, “Right Now,” “Double Down,” “What She Sees In Me,” “Looking For You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven.” Young will also appear on GMA3: What You Need To Know (ABC, 1:00pm ET, 12:00pm CT) on April 2, performing new music from the new album.
 
Join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 6 Million fans on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X and find tickets and information for upcoming concert dates at chrisyoungcountry.com.

