Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jitendra Joshi as the Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as the Head – Digital Operations. While Jitendra will oversee content monetization through strategic partnerships and ad revenue initiatives to drive the company's digital growth, Smita Roy will be responsible for driving the focus on expanding digital presence across medium and content absorption in order to deliver exceptional content to a broader audience.

Jitendra brings valuable experience, stretching over 17 years in media and advertising sales. He has been at the forefront of creating and executing strategic solutions for client partners on some of the largest properties in TV Broadcasting space such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol, and many more. His expertise spans across diverse genres including GEC, Sports, Hindi Movies, Regional, English Niche, and Music channels. In his most recent role at Sony Pictures Networks (CulverMax Entertainment), Jitendra led the Hindi Movie Channel – Sony MAX 2. Over the past decade as a leader, he has built and retained top-tier teams where he achieved a stellar retention rate, and fostered a culture of innovation.

With over 17 years of experience across banking, media and entertainment, Smita started her career with J P Morgan Chase as a Financial Service Advisor and then moved on to CNBC TV18 as a part of Focus18 where she handled Corporate Events and Marketing. Following this, she joined Qyuki Digital Media as a Brand Solutions Lead and then Eros Now as a Lead for Brand Alliances and Partnerships. Prior to joining Swastik, Smita was associated with Hungama Digital as Lead for Content Syndication and Brand Partnerships.

Speaking on the appointment, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Creative, Swastik, said, “We welcome Smita and Jitendra to our Swastik family, I believe both of them will drive our journey towards telling stories to newer audiences through the digital medium. With our experience and understanding of Indian history and culture for over a decade now, we are really excited about this journey as it enables us to tell stories of our past to our future.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jitendra Joshi, Head of Digital Monetisation & Brand Partnerships, Swastik,expressed, “I am honoured to join Swastik and contribute to its dynamic growth. With a significant presence built in television, we look forward to growing the franchise of our content on digital platforms too.”

Smita Roy, Head – Digital Operations, Swastik, further added, “I am thrilled to be part of Swastik Group, a company that has consistently set benchmarks in content creation. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our digital footprint in content & music and deliver captivating content that resonates with audiences across platforms.’’

Jitendra Joshi and Smita Roy’s appointments are with immediate effect. They both are based out of Mumbai and will report into Siddharth Kumar Tewary.