RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Sep 2024 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Juju Baby music drops 'Folk Outta The Box' EP, reviving folk with a Twist

MUMBAI: Juju Baby Music – operating under the banner of Artium Originals - is excited to announce the release of its newest EP, ‘Folk Outta The Box’, an innovative project that breathes new life into the timeless genre of folk music. This groundbreaking collection features fresh reinterpretations of traditional melodies, aiming to captivate both seasoned folk enthusiasts and a younger audience that craves fusion and contemporary sounds.

In a series of weekly releases starting from 11th September, Juju Baby Music will drop one track every Wednesday, giving listeners a steady dose of fresh folk vibes and anticipation for what’s next. Each song in the EP is designed to connect deeply with its audience, blending the familiar warmth of heritage with contemporary flair.

At its core, ‘Folk Outta The Box’ aims to bridge heritage and modernity by reimagining folk tunes for both traditional festivals and contemporary spaces like clubs and live venues. This EP envisions a future where timeless melodies align with today's tastes, reaching a diverse audience. Juju Baby Music has also harnessed the power of AI technology to create unique visuals for each track, showcasing the potential of tech in music.

The EP includes five dynamic tracks with a rich mix of regional flavours, brought to life by some of the most talented young folk artists from across India. ‘Banna Re’, sung by Pinky Maidasani, captures the vibrant essence of Rajasthan with a fresh, contemporary twist; ‘Mitti Da Bawa’, performed by SwarjitSingh, embodies the lively spirit of Punjab, blending traditional folk with a modern flair; ‘Rongobati’, delivered by Jyoti Prakash, blends traditional Oriya elements with innovative sounds, celebrating the cultural depth of Odisha; ‘Shundori Komola’,brought to life by Sagnika Saha, offers a contemporary take on Bengali folk, highlighting the artistic richness of Bengal; and‘Vadalri’, performed by Aneri, combines traditional Gujarati melodies with modern rhythms, creating a fresh and engaging sound.

Gourov Dasgupta, renowned Music Composer/Producer and Director of Juju Baby Music, said, "With 'Folk Outta The Box,' we wanted to reimagine the essence of folk music while preserving its soul. Our goal was to create something that resonates with today's listeners while celebrating the rich heritage of our traditional sounds. This EP is about embracing our roots and presenting them in a way that feels fresh and relevant for a new generation."

Vivek Raicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Artium Originals, added, “At Juju Baby Music, we believe that music is a powerful storyteller, and with ‘Folk Outta The Box’, we’re not just sharing songs, we’re sharing heritage in a way that speaks to the present. This project is a celebration of India's rich folk traditions, reimagined for today’s world. By blending age-old melodies with modern rhythms, we’re creating an experience that honours the past while embracing the future. We hope this EP resonates with listeners of all ages, sparking a new appreciation for the timeless beauty of folk music.”

Juju Baby Music invites listeners to embark on a musical journey like no other. 'Folk Outta The Box' isn’t just an EP—it’s a bridge between the past and the present, a vibrant showcase of India's cultural tapestry.

Two tracks from the album have been released and received immense love from listeners. To keep the buzz alive and continue entertaining, new tracks will drop every Wednesday. Stay tuned to experience the evolving world of folk music like never before!

Link to the song ‘Mitti Da Bawa’ by Swarjit Singh:

Link to the song ‘Shundori Komola’ by Sagnika Saha:

Tags
Juju Baby Music Folk Outta The Box music
Related news
 | 18 Sep 2024

Sean Jones drops new single 'If It Isn't Luv' featuring John Orpheus inspired by 90s R&B

MUMBAI: “I can't live with or without you”—a sentiment as complex as it is relatable. Canadian singer and composer Sean Jones delves into that emotional tornado with his latest single, called “IF IT ISN’T LUV” featuring John Orpheus, out now.

read more
 | 18 Sep 2024

Fasten your seatbelts as Amazon MX Player is ready to take you on a love-fueled journey with upcoming series Ishq In The Air

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player-Amazon’s free video streaming service today unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming love-drama series, Ishq In The Air.

read more
 | 18 Sep 2024

Experience an epic musical extravaganza at antiSOCIAL! Krunk presents Bass Camp Festival

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the ultimate bass music experience as antiSOCIAL teams up with Krunk for the Bass Camp Festival! Get ready to groove to pulsating beats, cutting-edge sound, and electrifying performances by top international and homegrown artists on 20th and 21st September.

read more
 | 17 Sep 2024

Achanté's "I Am The Sun" Shines Light on Duality and Transformation

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Indian artist Achanté is a force of nature—both in her music and her message. Her latest single, "I Am The Sun," is an exploration of the duality that resides within each of us.

read more
 | 17 Sep 2024

Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Juju Baby music drops 'Folk Outta The Box' EP, reviving folk with a Twist

MUMBAI: Juju Baby Music – operating under the banner of Artium Originals - is excited to announce the release of its newest EP, ‘Folk Outta The Box...read more

2
Rapper MC Altaf unleashes debut album ‘Halaat’, a gripping tale of the grit and glory of Dharavi

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rap sensation MC Altaf, a trailblazing figure in India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, today released his highly anticipated debut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games