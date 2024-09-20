Juju Baby music drops 'Folk Outta The Box' EP, reviving folk with a Twist

MUMBAI: Juju Baby Music – operating under the banner of Artium Originals - is excited to announce the release of its newest EP, ‘Folk Outta The Box’, an innovative project that breathes new life into the timeless genre of folk music. This groundbreaking collection features fresh reinterpretations of traditional melodies, aiming to captivate both seasoned folk enthusiasts and a younger audience that craves fusion and contemporary sounds.

In a series of weekly releases starting from 11th September, Juju Baby Music will drop one track every Wednesday, giving listeners a steady dose of fresh folk vibes and anticipation for what’s next. Each song in the EP is designed to connect deeply with its audience, blending the familiar warmth of heritage with contemporary flair.

At its core, ‘Folk Outta The Box’ aims to bridge heritage and modernity by reimagining folk tunes for both traditional festivals and contemporary spaces like clubs and live venues. This EP envisions a future where timeless melodies align with today's tastes, reaching a diverse audience. Juju Baby Music has also harnessed the power of AI technology to create unique visuals for each track, showcasing the potential of tech in music.

The EP includes five dynamic tracks with a rich mix of regional flavours, brought to life by some of the most talented young folk artists from across India. ‘Banna Re’, sung by Pinky Maidasani, captures the vibrant essence of Rajasthan with a fresh, contemporary twist; ‘Mitti Da Bawa’, performed by SwarjitSingh, embodies the lively spirit of Punjab, blending traditional folk with a modern flair; ‘Rongobati’, delivered by Jyoti Prakash, blends traditional Oriya elements with innovative sounds, celebrating the cultural depth of Odisha; ‘Shundori Komola’,brought to life by Sagnika Saha, offers a contemporary take on Bengali folk, highlighting the artistic richness of Bengal; and‘Vadalri’, performed by Aneri, combines traditional Gujarati melodies with modern rhythms, creating a fresh and engaging sound.

Gourov Dasgupta, renowned Music Composer/Producer and Director of Juju Baby Music, said, "With 'Folk Outta The Box,' we wanted to reimagine the essence of folk music while preserving its soul. Our goal was to create something that resonates with today's listeners while celebrating the rich heritage of our traditional sounds. This EP is about embracing our roots and presenting them in a way that feels fresh and relevant for a new generation."

Vivek Raicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Artium Originals, added, “At Juju Baby Music, we believe that music is a powerful storyteller, and with ‘Folk Outta The Box’, we’re not just sharing songs, we’re sharing heritage in a way that speaks to the present. This project is a celebration of India's rich folk traditions, reimagined for today’s world. By blending age-old melodies with modern rhythms, we’re creating an experience that honours the past while embracing the future. We hope this EP resonates with listeners of all ages, sparking a new appreciation for the timeless beauty of folk music.”

Juju Baby Music invites listeners to embark on a musical journey like no other. 'Folk Outta The Box' isn’t just an EP—it’s a bridge between the past and the present, a vibrant showcase of India's cultural tapestry.

Two tracks from the album have been released and received immense love from listeners. To keep the buzz alive and continue entertaining, new tracks will drop every Wednesday. Stay tuned to experience the evolving world of folk music like never before!

Link to the song ‘Mitti Da Bawa’ by Swarjit Singh:

Link to the song ‘Shundori Komola’ by Sagnika Saha: