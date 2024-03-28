Toronto DJ/Singer/Songwriter Flavia Abadía trades florals for fun on "YNQF"

MUMBAI: Let Miley Cyrus buy herself flowers: Toronto-based DJ, MC, singer and songwriter Flavia Abadía has something a little less sentimental on her mind. On her piquante, percolating new single, “YNQF,” the beguiling crossover artist and her crew issue a call to abandon romantic gestures in favor of living in the moment.

It’s a multicultural party anthem with a musical message that transcends language and nationality. The title is short for “Yo No Quiero Flores”—en inglés, “I don’t want flowers”—the perfect slogan for what the Colombian-French Canadian Flavia calls “an energetic, vibrant song about wanting to go out, forget all your problems and have fun!”

The infectious chorus makes that agenda clear (especially if you know just enough Spanish that you don’t need to worry about accessing Google Translate from the dance floor):

Ya no quiero flores

Yo quiero beber

Salir pa la calle hasta el amanecer

(I don’t want flowers

I want to drink

Go out until dawn)

Ahogar mis penas y pasarla la bien

Que se pare el tiempo ya vamos al 100

(Drown my sorrows and have a good time

Let time stop, we’re going to 100)

Meanwhile, even the most monolingual among us will respond to the English-language exhortations of Argentinian-Canadian MC Itz Nico P and American-Caribbean rapper Miginomics, who welcome us to “the night of our life” and invite us to get “three shots in” with our “feet locked in.”

Built on an insistent, stomping beat, "YNQF" is a celebration of unity, forging tight connections through the universal language of music. Dominican-French Canadian producer Medylandia corrals an entire hemisphere of diverse sounds, including live trumpet and trombone by Cuban musician Alexis Baro, and background vocals by Dominican artist Altur Santos and Cuba’s AB2.

Given the global success of Farruko’s "Pepas"—not to mention the Latin flag flown by artists like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and Karol G, the time for this sort of boundary-breaking bustout is clearly now. Flavia reinforces the ability of the music to leap proudly across borders while showcasing the richness of Canada’s amalgamation of cultures.

And really, that’s been part of her plan from Day One. Born in France but based in Toronto, she’s a master at seamlessly welding musical genres from around the globe, from Latin and Moombahton to hip-hop, house and vogue. Her creativity, taste and positive spirit (not to mention her own fluency in English, French and Spanish) have made her an international sensation both live and on record.

All of those qualities were in full display on Flavia’s 2021 debut album, the aptly named Crossover. Two years later, she upped the ante with her first all-Spanish collection, Hacia La Luz, which was accompanied by several genre-bending singles. In 2024, she’ll be dropping her eagerly awaited third album, SALVAJE. Expect her to once again navigate multiple genres with the greatest of skill, transcending boundaries and welcoming even more converts into a world where unity through diversity reigns supreme.

The reaction so far has been nothing short of ecstatic. Flavia’s music has garnered over 2 million cumulative streams and placed her on numerous Spotify playlists. As a live act, she’s owned the stage in locations as far-flung as Barcelona, Paris, Canada, the USA, Mexico and Portugal. Events at which she’s performed—some multiple times—include the Toronto International Film Festival, Fiesta Del Fuego, the Canada Day Celebration at Celebration Square, Celebrate Toronto, the Barrio Latin Music Festival, Latin Sparks and the PanAm Festival. She’s also opened for the show for Latin-Grammy-Award-Winner iLe … and become the first and only woman to DJ at a Toronto Raptors Game!

With “YNQF” out and SALVAJE right around the corner, look for Flavia to have a big 2024 indeed, as she ventures into new sonic territories while captivating even bigger audiences with her unwavering commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Just leave the flowers at home: It’s hard to dance with a bouquet in your hand.