Experience the ultimate escape - Where every moment is a celebration of your inner diva!

MUMBAI: Events, a premier event management company, is thrilled to unveil the inaugural Women Fun Fest Goa, India's premier getaway tailored exclusively for YOU! Prepare for a three-day extravaganza, crafted to whisk women away from the monotony of everyday life, set against the stunning backdrop of the luxurious Planet Hollywood Goa, from April 5th to 7th, 2024.

"Picture this: a festival where women come together to unwind, forge new bonds, and embrace empowerment. This isn't just an event; it's a golden opportunity for

women to reclaim their weekends, immerse themselves in pure indulgence, and craft unforgettable memories with their tribe," enthuses

Manoj Mahla, Director of Craftworld Events. "Our aim is to curate an experience that transcends the ordinary - think luxurious settings, thrilling activities, and top-notch entertainment. Get ready to redefine FUN at the Women Fun Fest Goa!"

Embark on a journey designed to strike the perfect balance between thrill and tranquillity. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed and treated to a sumptuous lunch, before retiring to their plush rooms. The afternoon beckons with moments of pure relaxation, paving the way for a sun-downer electric beach bash, featuring live beats and performances by an acclaimed DJ. As the sun gives way to the dusk and starlit night, a glittery cocktail soiree awaits, promising an evening of endless delights.

Day two dawns with a scrumptious breakfast, followed by a splash-tastic pool party, complete with interactive games to spark laughter and forge lasting bonds. Following a delectable lunch, bask in moments of leisure, savouring the tranquillity before a vibrant sunset soirée takes centre stage. Serenaded by

live bands, this magical evening sets the tone for an unforgettable night ahead. Engage in a dazzling performance by renowned personality

Prince Narula for an afternoon packed with exhilarating activities and entertainment. And as the stars twinkle overhead,

DJ Aqueel commands the dancefloor, ensuring the party rages on till dawn.

On the final day, awaken your senses with a rejuvenating beachside yoga and zumba session, followed by a hearty breakfast to fuel your spirit. With check-out slated for noon, bid adieu to Women Fun Fest Goa, invigorated and emboldened by an experience like no other!

Don't miss your chance to seize the extraordinary - Join us at Women Fun Fest Goa and embrace the joy of liberation!

WHEN

April 5th to 7th, 2024

WHERE

Planet Hollywood Goa

PRICING

Starting from Rs. 20,000 plus taxes