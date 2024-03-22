RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Mar 2024 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam And Kailash Kher Gives Music To Anurag Halder's Composed Film Maa Kali, The Intriguing Story Of Bengal Which Was Erased- Check Teaser Now

MUMBAI: Born and raised in the cultural city of Kolkata, Anurag Halder's journey into the world of music is nothing short of inspiring. Despite hailing from a city steeped in art and tradition, Halder's passion for music transcended the boundaries and drove him into the passion of Indie Music.

Anurag Halder began his music career back in 2013 when he delved into the realms of classical music. Starting with composing a few melodies in Bengali, Anurag later soon found himself exploring the vast landscape of Hindi music, catching the attention of independent music labels with his distinctive style. One of his notable works was the song "Faasla," which garnered him a massive fanbase and made his entry into the indie music scene. His ability to blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds earned him recognition as a composer with a unique voice in Bollywood.

Now, Anurag Halder is gearing up for his most ambitious yet sensitive film, "Maa Kali." In the film he says, "Maa Kali is a very sensitive film, based on the story of how Bangladesh and what happened with east Pakistan. And a massive incident took place, which took the life of Lakhs of people, suffering brutal torture, and that is what the story is of the film. This massive story was never in any books of history and was hidden from everyone and that is why it is called the 'Erased Story Of Bengal". This massive story is finally all set to come in front of the audience on what happened between 1947 to 1971"

Anurag has given composition to this entire film, in which the songs are sung by ace singers of Bollywood Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher, And the lyrics to the song are given by Kunaal Verma, Anurag On the music and composition of the film says, " Kunaal has written 3 songs in the movie and the music had to be very sensitive as the film is very sensitive and I knew no one could have done better than Kunaal, The songs lyrics will take you in-depth and surely give you goosebumps. Working with Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher and giving composition to their music is something I feel I am not lucky but I am blessed. I got to learn a lot of things from them and their humility and willingness to collaborate have been truly inspiring. We have really given a lot of hard work to give the best music we could to the film as the film will surely reach the right audience." says Anurag Halder on his experience on his film Maa Kali as a music composer

Maa Kali teaser

As "Maa Kali" prepares to make its mark on the silver screen, Anurag Halder stands poised to leave an indelible imprint on the hearts of audiences worldwide. With his soul-stirring compositions and unwavering dedication to his craft, he continues to redefine the boundaries of music, one melody at a time.

Tags
Anurag Halder Bollywood #ErasedHistoryOfBengal Film Maa Kali music
Related news
 | 22 Mar 2024

Super Restaurant 'La Mar' sees global music legend Alan Walker attend the exclusive Pre-Launch party

MUMBAI: Global music legend Alan Walker made a special visit to La Mar at the exclusive ‘By-Invite’ Only pre-launch party held on March 20, 2024, and enthralled guests with a half hour special performance of his hit songs.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2024

Vancouver, BC's CHIEF STATE Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-song Acoustic EP Out on April 5

MUMBAI: Vancouver, BC pop punk trailblazers, Chief State, are debuting "Metaphors" the second single off their upcoming 5-song acoustic EP, which promises to redefine your connection with their music.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2024

Introducing Family Alliance in Music (FAM)

MUMBAI: Family Alliance in Music (FAM) was conceived out of a shared belief that supporting loved ones should be possible while also building a career in the music industry.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2024

Wasia Project Share New Single "Is This What Love Is?"

MUMBAI: Hot off the heels of a triumphant sold-out headline UK tour last month, Wasia Project, the musical duo formed by siblings William G. Hardy and Olivia Hardy, today share a new single "Is This What Love Is?", their first musical offering of 2024.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2024

19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024 concludes with a dazzling Red-Carpet Awards Night

MUMBAI: The national theatre fraternity and a diverse audience came together in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium for a glittering Red Carpet Awards Night at the 19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META).

read more

RnM Biz

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Vancouver, BC's CHIEF STATE Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-song Acoustic EP Out on April 5

MUMBAI: Vancouver, BC pop punk trailblazers, Chief State, are debuting "Metaphors" the second single off their upcoming 5-song acoustic EP, which...read more

2
Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of their debut, XG announce details of their first-ever world tour - XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL.'

MUMBAI: On March 18th, XG announced details of their eagerly awaited world tour. Beginning with performances at the Osaka Castle Hall on May 18/19...read more

3
Cult Garage Rock Band The Woggles announce new album 'Time Has Come' out May 31 on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles will release the new 12-track album 'Time Has Come' on May 31st, via Wicked Cool Records. The album...read more

4
Framework unveils Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, and John Summit, to headline third edition of renowned desert afterparty series, Framework in the Desert

MUMBAI: "After two unprecedented years at Atlantic Aviation, we are thrilled to return to Coachella Valley for another weekend of Framework in the...read more

5
19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024 concludes with a dazzling Red-Carpet Awards Night

MUMBAI: The national theatre fraternity and a diverse audience came together in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium for a glittering Red Carpet Awards...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games