Introducing Family Alliance in Music (FAM)

MUMBAI: Family Alliance in Music (FAM) was conceived out of a shared belief that supporting loved ones should be possible while also building a career in the music industry. With over 50 years of combined experience in entertainment, co-founders Margaret Hart, Jackie Jones and Haley Montgomery know the challenges and untapped opportunities that exist when family and career cannot flourish alongside each other. As their personal conversations grew in pockets around Nashville, they knew it was time to take action and be a resource greater than their own stories. FAM aims to provide community, education and support for parents, caretakers and those wanting to have a family while working in the music industry.

The trio is encouraged not only by the personal outreach each has received, but also by the 30+ kids that attended the Brett Young celebration at the Adventure Science Center. Earning his very first Diamond from the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) for 10 million certified units in the U.S. of his No. 1 hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” on Nashville Harbor Records and Entertainment (formerly BMLG Records), Brett not only performed for attendees but also brought along his musical muses – wife Taylor alongside daughters Rowan and Presley. This event showed that there are places where family and the music industry can come together.

“I believe that visibility of caretaking is one of the key places that we can create change in our industry. We often take our mom hats off to come to work, and put them back on at the end of the day. The fact is that parenting and caretaking isn’t something you can step away from, and we have to recognize that first so that we can create an industry where parenting and career achievement can coexist.” says Hart, mom of two and YouTube’s Head of Nashville Industry and Label Relations.

Mom to an eight-year-old daughter and Senior Vice President, Artist and Industry Relations for the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Jones says, “It is vital to create environments where there are adequate benefits and support systems in place to ensure caregivers can thrive at work and at home. Keeping an open conversation about what is needed for those caring for loved ones in this business is key to the success and growth of many professionals. Our goal is to continue to encourage diversity in our workforce by making it more possible to be a part of it.”

Montgomery, a new mother and Senior Manager of Awards & Membership for Academy of Country Music, says, “Comprehensive and clear family benefits are a vital recruitment and retention tool for employers. There are two key times that an employer might lose an employee at a valuable career stage- either when they decide to have or adopt a child, or when they face needing to care for a family member. I personally faced a time when I thought that this industry would not be somewhere I could thrive and fulfill my dreams of a family, and our goal to make sure that no one feels that type of pressure. You can grow your career and care for a family, but employers initiating proper policies and flexible work practices are essential to that success.”

Throughout 2023, FAM engaged in conversations and provided tools that resulted in improved benefits and company policies at multiple organizations in the music industry. FAM formed a task force in late 2023 to double down on impact in their core areas of focus. These incredible women and men from across the industry who are passionate about caretaking and all that comes with it include Shannon Casey of Wasserman Music, Halie Hampton-Mosley of WHY&HOW Management, Morgan Mills of CmdShft, Tiffany Provenzano of mtheory, Rachael Terrell of Paramount, Rachel Wein of Prescription Songs, Dan Wise of maddjett, and Mackenzie Cooper of Triple Tigers.

FAM is currently fiscally sponsored by Creative Visions with the goal of a full 501c3 set up by 2025 that would allow for annual grants to music professionals. Visit familyallianceinmusic.org to learn more and engage with FAM.