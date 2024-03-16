RadioandMusic
News |  16 Mar 2024

Maddy O’Neal revs toward Ultra Music Festival debut performance, releases new single “Matcha” alongside COFRESI

MUMBAI: Denver-based, electro-soul maven Maddy O’Neal is revving through 2024 in glamorous fashion.
 
Following the release of last year’s Mind Over Matter EP, a 4-track package touting O’Neal’s signature feel-good bass style while expanding her sonic purview, the producer/DJ announced her Ultra Music Festival debut in addition to a Miami Music Week set at the ETP Agency party at ZeyZey Miami on Saturday, March 23 - her first-ever plays in the Magic City.

These huge milestones represent a culmination of O’Neal’s near-decade spent showcasing her diverse electro-soul style and hypnotic, hybrid DJ/drum pad live performances - a musical identity that’s led her to slots at world-class music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Lightning In A Bottle.

With her soulful, funky bass music sound in tow, she’s also toured and collaborated with artists such as Pretty Lights, CloZee, Big Gigantic, and The Floozies, a triumphant journey that’s seen her pave her own path through the music industry and enchant millions of listeners in the process.

Now, right on the heels of her Mind Over Matter (Remixed) project, O’Neal is continuing her 2024 reign with another genre-defying banger.

Today, the artist unveils “Matcha,” a hypnotizing collaboration with COFRESI - the Chicago-bred electronic producer/multi-instrumentalist known for his lavish soundscapes and breathtaking live performances.

After ten years in each other’s extended circle, O’Neal and COFRESI finally linked up for this trunk-rattling heater, a track that reflects their synergistic musical chemistry. Replete with a diverse stylistic palette, “Matcha” marries elements from hip-hop and bass music before wrapping them in a pristine, lavish pop presentation - a seamless mixture of the two artists’ production sensibilities.

“Matcha” sees COFRESI put his chameleonic production prowess on full display, showcasing the versatile studio work that’s earned him collaborations alongside iconic acts like Matisyahu and Too Close To Touch, as well as electronic artists like Autograf, Flamingosis, and Haywyre.

“Matcha” kicks off with a medley of ethereal textures - a blend of heavenly vocals, futuristic synth pads, and spacious percussion. The first verse then enters the mix on top of a driving hip-hop beat, a smooth vocal performance infused with mind-melding record scratches and a futuristic atmosphere.

The track then builds with anticipation before dropping into its earth-shattering central hook - a section of deep, gliding bass wubs underlying these boisterous trap-inspired drums. Complemented by euphoric pop vocals, the drop of “Matcha” delivers a symphony of emotional catharsis combined with dreamy bass bliss.
Maddy O’Neal tour dates

3/14/24: Tampa, FL - TK Lounge

3/15/24: Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

3/16/24: Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

3/22/24: Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival

3/23/24:  Miami, FL - ZeyZey Miami

4/4/24: Columbus, OH - The Summit Music Hall

4/4/24 - 4/6/24: Live Oak, FL - Resonate 2024

4/5/24: Charlotte, NC - The Music Yard

4/12/24: Albany, NY - Empire Live

4/13/24: Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

4/20/24: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

4/21/24: Las Vegas, NV - Discopussy

5/2/24: Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

5/2/24 - 5/5/25: Ponce De Leon, FL - Sol Fest 2024

5/3/24: New York, NY - Racket NYC

5/22/24 - 5/27/24: Bakersfield, CA - Lightning In A Bottle 2024

5/24/24 - 5/26/24: Chillicothe, IL - Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie

5/26/24: Naturita, CO - CampV

5/31/24: French Village, MO - ReKinection Festival 2024

6/2/24: Chicago, IL - Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024

6/20/24 - 6/23/24: Rothbury, MI, Electric Forest 2024

COFRESI tour dates

3/22/24: Denver, CO - Knew Conscious

4/13/24: Jacksonville, FL - Woofstock 2024

6/6/24 - 6/9/24: Ozark, AR - Backwoods At Mulberry Mountain

8/8/24 - 8/11/24: Republic, Michigan - Summers End Smokeout

