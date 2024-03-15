Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024 initiative. The annual event returns this year, continuing its efforts to empower women by honouring 50 extraordinary women who are making remarkable achievements across diverse industries.

This year’s board includes leaders and experts from various industries with each member offering a unique perspective and experience. The achievers for 2024 will undergo careful inspection and rounds of selection conducted by this board. The panel includes stalwarts from the entertainment industry, including Megha Tata – Media consultant, ex-CEO Cosmos, ex-MD Discovery Communications, Kanan Rai – Ex Business Head, Google Play, Merlin D’souza – Music Director, Nirmika Singh – Founder MOX Asia and ex Executive-editor Rolling Stones, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media, Preeta Sukhtankar – Founder, The Label Life, Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President Artist Aloud & Content Youtube, Hungama Digital Media, Poornima Seetharaman - Director of Design, Zynga and Sonia Parasnis, Vice President, Creative & Content Programming.

Speaking on the announcement, Raunaq Roy, Sr Vice President, Hungama Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to have brought together our passionate jury panel representing excellence from the core areas of the entertainment industry across film, music, and gaming. Through this annual program, we plan to spotlight the third cohort of women who are not just breaking glass ceilings but building bridges for others to follow. We proudly elevate their stories, successes, and trailblazing spirit, amplifying their impact on the entertainment Industry.”

Adding on, Shrishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Movies, said, “These Gamechangers embody the spirit of progress and innovation, and their collective expertise will ensure a fair and empowering platform for all women across entertainment. I am excited about an industry driven by inclusivity and equality.”

The professionals bestowed with the recognition as ‘Game Changes’ will be announced on Hungama’s website on April 1st, 2024, i.e. The Hungama Day. Following the announcement, the winners will be invited to a podcast where they will share intriguing insights from their journeys.

In the last year of WGC 2023, the Gamechangers were given an opportunity to be a panellist at the Conceit Nexus 2023, an invite to the iOS Developer Conference: Women in App Development, sponsored access to Mumbai’s Tech Week 2024 and early access to the Panel + Networking Event at IGX (India’s Largest Gaming Expo) 2024.