RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2024 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024 initiative. The annual event returns this year, continuing its efforts to empower women by honouring 50 extraordinary women who are making remarkable achievements across diverse industries.

This year’s board includes leaders and experts from various industries with each member offering a unique perspective and experience. The achievers for 2024 will undergo careful inspection and rounds of selection conducted by this board. The panel includes stalwarts from the entertainment industry, including Megha Tata – Media consultant, ex-CEO Cosmos, ex-MD Discovery Communications, Kanan Rai – Ex Business Head, Google Play, Merlin D’souza – Music Director, Nirmika Singh – Founder MOX Asia and ex Executive-editor Rolling Stones, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media, Preeta Sukhtankar – Founder, The Label Life, Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President Artist Aloud & Content Youtube, Hungama Digital Media, Poornima Seetharaman - Director of Design, Zynga and Sonia Parasnis, Vice President, Creative & Content Programming.

Speaking on the announcement, Raunaq Roy, Sr Vice President, Hungama Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to have brought together our passionate jury panel representing excellence from the core areas of the entertainment industry across film, music, and gaming. Through this annual program, we plan to spotlight the third cohort of women who are not just breaking glass ceilings but building bridges for others to follow. We proudly elevate their stories, successes, and trailblazing spirit, amplifying their impact on the entertainment Industry.”

Adding on, Shrishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Movies, said, “These Gamechangers embody the spirit of progress and innovation, and their collective expertise will ensure a fair and empowering platform for all women across entertainment. I am excited about an industry driven by inclusivity and equality.”

The professionals bestowed with the recognition as ‘Game Changes’ will be announced on Hungama’s website on April 1st, 2024, i.e. The Hungama Day. Following the announcement, the winners will be invited to a podcast where they will share intriguing insights from their journeys.

In the last year of WGC 2023, the Gamechangers were given an opportunity to be a panellist at the Conceit Nexus 2023, an invite to the iOS Developer Conference: Women in App Development, sponsored access to Mumbai’s Tech Week 2024 and early access to the Panel + Networking Event at IGX (India’s Largest Gaming Expo) 2024.

Tags
Hungama Digital Media Kanan Rai Preeta Sukhtankar Raunaq Roy Megha Tata
Related news
 | 24 Jan 2022

T-Series and HEFTY Entertainment a division of Hungama Digital Media announce their foray into the Metaverse with soon to be launched NFTs

MUMBAI: T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio announced its foray into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in association with HEFTY Entertainment a division of Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, with 90 Million+ month

read more
 | 25 Apr 2020

Hungama Artist Aloud launches second season of #StayAtHome #StayEntertained,

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is bringing back its hit property, #StayAtHome #StayEntertained, for a second season.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2017

Bollywood singers give a sneak peek into BMP Delhi edition

MUMBAI: The office of Hungama Digital Media saw a very vibrant day at work. The already grand office offered a little teaser of what is to be a bash.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024...read more

2
One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally...read more

3
Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This...read more

4
Dolly Parton launches first multi-category home collection focused on food and family

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press...read more

5
Mahindra excellence in theatre awards and festival opens its 2024 edition with the inspiring Hindi play ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’

MUMBAI: On Thursday, 14th March 2024, the 19th edition of the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival (META) began at New...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games