Watch: Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik go ‘Butta Bomma’ in Mumbai, fans send out love

MUMBAI: Currently in Mumbai, India for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour.
Interestingly, showing him around is none other than the very suave and talented singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘2step’. The collaboration turned out to be a massive global hit and continues to trend. Being a wonderful host to the international singer, Armaan Malik stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran last night, where the two were seen shaking a leg to Malik’s viral hit song ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.
Sharing a glimpse of last night on his social media handle, Armaan Malik wrote, “Favourite person in my city"
Check out the video here:
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more
MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more
MUMBAI: The Mahindra Percussion Festival is set to dazzle again with its second edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of percussion rhythms and...read more
MUMBAI: While Dutch Post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh’s 2,100 artworks are scattered round the globe in museums and private collections,...read more
MUMBAI: Chris Janson hits big with his latest release "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get." The captivating entertainer's track snagged 94 radio adds in its...read more
MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based Indian-American artist KSHMR returns with his newest single, "Happy," for which he teamed up with Finnish singer and...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Ajj Di Ghadi" by Mandys, a groundbreaking fusion of contemporary urban...read more