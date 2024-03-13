Watch: Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik go ‘Butta Bomma’ in Mumbai, fans send out love

MUMBAI: Currently in Mumbai, India for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour.

Interestingly, showing him around is none other than the very suave and talented singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘2step’. The collaboration turned out to be a massive global hit and continues to trend. Being a wonderful host to the international singer, Armaan Malik stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran last night, where the two were seen shaking a leg to Malik’s viral hit song ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Sharing a glimpse of last night on his social media handle, Armaan Malik wrote, “Favourite person in my city"

Check out the video here: