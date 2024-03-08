RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Song Suffragettes adds Maddie and Tae, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more to 10th anniversary celebration honouring music icon Winona Judd

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, has added new performers to their 10th anniversary celebration happening Wednesday, March 27th at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center. New performers include an all-alumnae cast of Song Suffragettes talent including CMA and CMT Award winners Maddie & Tae, recording artist and The Voice tunesmith Hannah Ellis, Stevie Woodward from ACM nominated trio Runaway June, hit songwriter’s Laura Veltz and Trannie Anderson, and a female-only version of bluegrass legends The Isaacs.

The one-night-only show will honor music icon Wynonna Judd who will participate in an on-stage Q&A along with performing some of her favorite songs from her heralded career as a Grammy, CMA, ACM award winner and an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna will also receive Song Suffragettes’ 2024 Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award which is presented annually to a woman who has been a musical inspiration to the Song Suffragettes collective of talented singer-songwriters (past recipients include Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Veltz, Liz Rose and Natale Hemby).

Joining Wynonna and the new performers on stage will be beloved artists Tenille Arts and Chapel Hart along with songwriting giants Liz Rose and Matraca Berg. Unannounced special guests are also slated to perform.

Jumping in to support Song Suffragettes and the night’s celebration of women are Presenting Sponsors - Curb Records and Truist Bank.

Tickets for the Song Suffragettes’ 10th Anniversary Celebration are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Art for the event can be found here.

For more on Song Suffragettes, visit http://www.songsuffragettes.com or their social media:

Song Suffragettes Maddie Tae The Isaacs Hannah Ellis 10th anniversary music Winona Judd
