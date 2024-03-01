RadioandMusic
News |  01 Mar 2024 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna set to Wow at Ambani-merchant Pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Rihanna has touched down in Jamnagar, gearing up for her highly anticipated performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Accompanied by her personal team and crew, Rihanna arrived with large containers, likely housing her stage props and luggage for the event. Reports confirm that Billionaire Mukesh Ambani spared no expense to bring Rihanna to Indian soil for her first-ever performance in the country.

According to MailOnline, Rihanna is set to receive a staggering $5 million for her exclusive performance at the private festivities, underscoring the opulent nature of the event. With no shortage of extravagance, sources reveal that no expense has been spared for the three-day extravaganza, where Rihanna is expected to deliver a show-stopping performance to high-profile celebrity guests.

Accompanied by her husband A$AP Rocky and entourage, Rihanna was spotted at Jamnagar airport, ready to headline her private concert. Leaked photos and videos from the venue showcase an elaborate stage setup, reminiscent of a full-fledged concert. This lavish affair isn't the first time the Ambani family has gone all out for entertainment.

Previously, Ambani reportedly paid $6 million to Beyonce for a private concert at daughter Isha's wedding in 2018. Sources estimate the pre-wedding festivities alone could cost the Ambani family a whopping $120 million, with catering contracts rumored to exceed $20 million.

While the official wedding ceremony between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is slated for July, insiders anticipate a continuation of the grand celebrations.

