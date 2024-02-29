Immerse yourself in the rich legacy of Blues Music: The Chronic Blues Circus live at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Savor the epitome of Bengaluru's music culture this weekend at the lavish entertainment and high-end fashion paradise, the Phoenix Mall of Asia. Immerse yourself in the timeless charm of blues music as The Chronic Blues Circus band graces the stage live at Phoenix Mall of Asia on this Saturday, March 2nd.



The Chronic Blues Circus holds the esteemed title of Bangalore's oldest band, with a legacy dating back to 1991. Renowned as pioneers of Bangalore Blues, they have delighted audiences with their soulful performances for over three decades. With three original albums to their credit, the band's signature sound, coined as "Bangalore Blues," offers a unique twist on traditional blues music.

Based in Bangalore, the band has captivated audiences at music bars, clubs, and college festivals across the region, as well as in major cities such as Goa, Gokarna, and Bombay. Their popularity extends far beyond geographical boundaries, with a dedicated fan base that spans the globe. In addition to their original compositions, The Chronic Blues Circus pays homage to blues legends such as Muddy Waters, John Mayall, and Keb Mo, captivating audiences with their renditions of timeless classics.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of The Chronic Blues Circus live in concert. Admission is free, so gather your friends and family for an evening of unforgettable music and camaraderie.

Event Details:

Event: The Chronic Blues Circus Band Live Performance

Date: March 2nd, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

Location: Fanpark, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Entry: Free