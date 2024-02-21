Nashville's newest star Carson Wallace signs with Red Light Management

MUMBAI : Carson Wallace is one of the most exciting new acts to hit the Country music scene. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already making quite a name for himself after releasing his first singles including, "Lonely Look Like," "Ghost In My Chevy," and more last year. The newcomer has already amassed over one million streams with his few initial releases and is cultivating a rabid fanbase across his ever-growing social media platforms. In 2023, Nashville powerhouse managers, Enzo DeVincenzo and Anthony DeVincenzo, signed the California native to their impressive roster of hitmakers at Red Light Management.

“When I first met Carson, you could see and hear the raw talent that he possesses. Fast forward two years, his work ethic and ability to build relationships is unmatched. He knows his vision and he certainly knows what he wants to say. Enzo and I are excited to see what the future holds.” - Anthony DeVincenzo

"I could not be more excited to announce my partnership with the DeVincenzo brothers! Their competitive drive, tenacity, and most importantly their genuine passion for my music and career left me no doubt about working with them!" - Carson Wallace

Recently, Wallace inked a global publishing deal with HARDY's Relative Music Group in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. It's not only his fresh sound and edgy songwriting that is earning Wallace recognition, but it is also his incomparable work ethic and determination. Showcasing an artistic range far beyond his years, Carson has a clear vision and is headed for superstardom - building a legacy that is sure to cement him in the canon of Country music for generations to come.