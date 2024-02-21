RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2024

Delbar Arya reveals her character and her experience working with Rajniesh Duggal for her song Rabba as the teaser gets released

MUMBAI : The anticipation is soaring as the teaser for Delbar Arya and Rajniesh Duggal's latest song "Rabba" drops, promising a melody that will sweep you off your feet and immerse you in the essence of love.

Shot against breathtaking backdrops, the teaser offers a glimpse into a romantic narrative that is set to captivate hearts worldwide. The song is all set to be released on the 22nd of February.

Talking about her character and sharing more details about the song Delbar says, "My character is a very emotional character.
From the outside, she shows herself as very strong and selfish but actually, she is a very caring person and sacrifices herself silently for someone else’s happiness.
It’s a love story… trust and faith is very important in any relationship."

Talking more about her song Rabba, and her experience Delbar says, "It’s a very thin line when it comes to expectations in a relationship. I believe this character tries to convey a message that no matter in what circumstances you are, you don’t have to do everything alone. Don’t sacrifice yourself just because the other person should feel good or happy. If you are in a situation where you need help ASK and put yourself in first place! It was my first time working with the label and they were very caring and nice."

Check out the teaser here,

As fans eagerly await the full release of "Rabba," the teaser serves as a tantalizing preview, offering a taste of what's to come. The song is sung by Swarat Chakraborty, helmed by Suman Guha. The song is all set to be released on Tres Monstruo's official YouTube handle.

Stay tuned as Delbar Arya and Rajniesh Duggal unveil the full magic of "Rabba" on the 22nd of February, promising a musical experience that will leave you spellbound and immersed in the timeless essence of love.

