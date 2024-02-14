Inaugural Cape town country festival announces star-Studded Lineup

MUMBAI: Cape Town, South Africa is in full swing preparing to host one of the biggest Country Music Festivals outside of the U.S. – Cape Town Country Festival (CTC ’24). Epic views of Table Mountain at DHL Stadium will serve as backdrop to the star-studded event, set to take place October 26 and 27, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 and can be purchased at itickets.co.za.

CTC ’24 is proud to announce the festival’s inaugural A-list lineup which includes Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, Cam, James Johnston, Morgan Wade, Craig Morgan and more.

Moore, who took South Africa by storm in 2023 selling 44,000 tickets in Cape Town and Pretoria, has kicked down the door for country music and will be bringing his international prowess back to yet an even bigger stadium.

“When we went to SA for the first time last year, the surprising part was it felt like a grass roots fan base that had been with us all along. There was a spark in that audience that I’ve been itching to light again. We are more than excited to see the South African fan base again,” shares Moore.

“I absolutely love Africa and try to visit every year,” Zac Brown commented. "We’re so excited that we get to perform at South Africa's first-ever country music festival in October.”

Wimpie van der Sandt (Heroes Events, Breakfast DJ at Bok Radio), who brought Moore to South Africa last year, is producing the first of its kind event in 2024, with Gaines Sturdivant (Red Light Management) serving as executive consultant.

“The success we had last year with Kip Moore in South Africa proved there’s a vibrant and healthy Country Music scene over here. People in the music industry were skeptical when we explored the market, but we proved the concept and that gave us confidence to build the biggest Country Festival in the world outside the U.S.,” van der Sandt shares.

“Wimpie and I dreamt up this idea together on a napkin after watching Kip’s jaw-dropping success in South Africa last year. I am incredibly proud of the new ground Kip has plowed for country music and music in general. We all took a chance on each other, Kip delivered colossal performances, and the fans poured in. CTC ‘24 is the next iteration, and the door is now wide open for the entire country music genre,” notes Sturdivant.

To round out the impressive lineup, ten local South African artists will take the stage over the two-day festival, including Ricus Nel, Riaan Benade, Demi-Lee Moore, Juan Boucher, Appel, Ruhan du Toit, Brendan Peyper, Ivan Roux, West and Cheree. Roan Ash, who left South Africa for Nashville in 2022, makes a welcome return to his hometown for the inaugural CTC Festival to perform his new songs, shaped in Music City, for the first time on South African soil.

Beautiful DHL Stadium will be transformed into a 60,000 daily-capacity, Nashville honky-tonk with authentic American food, drinks, boots and hats! Additionally, CTC ’24 is offering special payment plans, allowing fans to purchase tickets and pay over 3, 6 or 8 months.

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND: Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

ABOUT KIP MOORE: Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore recently released his fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Praised by Holler as “the best album of Kip Moore’s career.” Moore's DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR in 2023 saw Moore play sold-out headlining shows - including stadiums - in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and the U.S. Known as “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings. Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” Moore has blazed his trail, with “a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste” (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. Ones (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”). In 2024, Moore will hit the road with Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, as well as join HARDY this summer for his QUIT!! Tour. For more information and tour dates visit kipmoore.net.

ABOUT DARIUS RUCKER: Three-time GRAMMY Award winner and Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the generation-defining band Hootie & the Blowfish, set to return to the road on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour this year. The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans and was named a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2012. In addition to four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, he has earned 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits, including his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. Carolyn’s Boy, Rucker’s new album named in honor of his late mother, is available everywhere now.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line available at Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency. For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

ABOUT BROTHERS OSBORNE: Brothers Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 12 GRAMMYs in total, standing as six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected seven CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.7 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne’s latest headlining We’re Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song “Play Ball.” They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, was released on September 15th (EMI Records Nashville), featuring the chart-climbing single “Nobody’s Nobody,” out now. Keep up with Brothers Osborne and see upcoming tour dates for their Might As Well Be Us Tour at BrothersOsborne.com.