RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2024 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

San Diego CA Reggae/Rock/Soul Band The Goodies release self-titled EP-- Out Now; Stream the new music video 'All The Love We Bring'

MUMBAI: San Diego, CA reggae/rock/soul band The Goodies, founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan, have released their debut self-titled EP.

Goodman says, "This self titled EP is our heart and soul painted on a musical canvas, including all the beautiful happiness, sadness, love, tragedy, and upliftment that we have inside of us. It’s a journey through our musical childhood, and modern-day influences, combined in a bountiful mash up, and authentic interpretation of The Goodies."

Of the EP's first single, Goodman explains, "All the Love We Bring" is a liberating song about how at the end of the day, love is really all we have to give and receive. At the studio there is always action, and the homie Todd dropped by and kept saying that in the end it's all about the love we bring, it took off from there and became one of the top faves fast! It’s upbeat and to the point incorporating Reggae, Dub, rock, and soul. "All the Love We Bring" is a song for the people who suffer at the expense of the elite, intended to set us all free!"

Recorded at Orange County's 17th Street Recording Studio (Sublime, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Slightly Stoopid) the EP features all original songs and follows the release of recent singles "Runnin", "Around The World" and "The Maze."

Stream the self-titled EP here: https://ffm.to/n0bek6p

Watch the video "All The Love We Bring":

Over the past several months, the band has built a growing and loyal following via their viral series of cover songs which showcases The Goodies putting their spin on beloved songs from the likes of Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, Willie Nelson, Queen and many more.

Stream the cover song series here

The Goodies Self-Titled EP Credits:

Music Production: 17th Street Recording Studios, Costa Mesa CA

Vocals, Bass, and Guitar: Justin "Goodie" Goodman

Vocals: Zan, Nick Sabia

Bass and Guitar: Lewis Richards (Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid)

Keys: Ronnie King (Pepper, Pennywise)

Drums: Jamey Zeb Dekofsky (Tribal Seeds)

Horns: Eric Hirschhorn (Rebelution, Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Wyclef Jean)

Tags
San Diego CA Reggae Rock Soul Band The Goodies music All The Love We Bring
Related news
 | 12 Feb 2024

NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of razor-sharp hooks and left-leaning politics, delivered amidst a wall of guitars.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films trailer and theme songs revealed!

MUMBAI :  The two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano's manga, "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction," is creating hype with theme songs sung by YOASOBI's Lilas Ikuta and Ano.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Progressive Heavy Metal band Exodus Rising release new single/music video 'Blazing Love'

MUMBAI :  Exodus Rising, the vanguards of Progressive Heavy Metal, are set to unleash a sonic revolution with their scorching new single and music video, "Blazing Love" This incendiary track, part of their upcoming album "The Book of Life."Blazing Love":

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that seamlessly combine innovation with the unwavering nature of their signature sound.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Rome-based Modell blends elements of contemporary pop, electronica and neo-soul on new album, titled "Turning Point."

MUMBAI: Rome-based band Modell is back with a sonic explosion. Their new album, "Turning Point," blends contemporary pop, electronica, and neo-soul into a whirlwind journey that transcends space and time.

read more

RnM Biz

TV9 Bangla Lifestyle exhibition, music carnival and food festival commenced on Friday

MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dastic showcases musical maturity with 'Don't Lead Anywhere'

Dutch DJ/Producer Dastic continues to highlight his journey of sonic self-discovery with latest single ‘Don’t Lead Anywhere’ – out now on Spinnin’...read more

2
NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of...read more

3
Ultimate romantic playlist for your dreamy Valentine's Day proposal

MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming...read more

4
Progressive Heavy Metal band Exodus Rising release new single/music video 'Blazing Love'

MUMBAI :  Exodus Rising, the vanguards of Progressive Heavy Metal, are set to unleash a sonic revolution with their scorching new single and music...read more

5
Usher reigns supreme at Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas spectacle

MUMBAI: Usher's commanding presence at the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium was marked by an entrance on a throne,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games