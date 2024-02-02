RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2024 20:30 |  By RnMTeam

The grand opening : Pacha and Destino Ibiza kickstart the 2024 season with a double delight

MUMBAI : Get ready for Ibiza summer 2024 with the grand kickoff led by none other than the global Italian ambassador of techno, the maestro behind 'Music On,' Marco Carola!

Returning to his Ibiza home, Carola is set to ignite the opening weekend at Pacha Ibiza on Friday, April 26th, with an extended set that promises nothing short of spectacular. Brace yourself for an evening of pure connection and musical exploration, as Carola unveils the best of house and electronic music, guaranteeing an uninterrupted dance experience.

Starting midnight with Ale de Tuglie b2b Calvin Clarke taking command of the DJ booth, laying the groundwork for a night that will be etched into your memory, get ready to dive into an early summer celebration with the legendary Italian ambassador of techno-house music, Marco Carola. When Carola takes the reins, one thing is for certain – you won't be able to tear yourself away from the dance floor all weekend.

Don't miss out – secure your tickets now for the Grand Opening Party 2024 at Pacha Ibiza on Friday, April 26th! Keep the opening weekend euphoria alive, join Marco Carola b2b PAWSA for the season opening at Destino on April 28th, ensuring your Ibiza getaway plans are flawlessly set for the weekend.

Destino Ibiza Opening: Sunday, April 28th, 2024

Ibiza's favourite open-air party is back at Destino, and kicking off the 2024 season is none other than tech house titan, Marco Carola! Join the ‘Play it loud!’ maestro on April 28th, sharing the booth with the dynamic PAWSA. Following an explosive season opening at Pacha Ibiza, Carola pledges an unmatched experience, unleashing the finest techno-house beats to keep the energy soaring seamlessly from day to night.

Famed for his energetic and impressive three-deck style of mixing and long journey set, Carola has remained one of the most in-demand DJs on the planet throughout the last two decades. Envision yourself on the pulsating dance floor, immersed in the electronic mastery of Carola and the remixes of PAWSA’s latest 2023 track, ‘Dog Days,’ and the triumphant ‘Room Service (24 Hour Mix),’ all set against the stunning backdrop of Talamanca Bay's sunset. The excitement ignites at 4pm when DJ Da Vid takes the decks of the booth.

Don't miss out on being part of the vibrant kick-off to Ibiza's 2024 summer season. Brace yourself for an unforgettable weekend as these techno-house titans launch the legendary Grand Opening 2024 at Destino on Sunday, April 28th!

Pacha Ibiza Opening: Friday, April 26th, 2024

BOOK NOW:    Pacha Tickets        Destino Tickets
    
        
        
    

 

 

Tags
The Pacha Group Destino Ibiza Pacha Ibiza music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Feb 2024

Electric Deathbeat release new single and lyrics video 'Cycle Of Loss'

MUMBAI :  Cycle Of Loss is the first single from the upcoming album A Ghost Triangle from Finnish group Electric Deathbeat. The song pretty much summarises the overall atmosphere of the album.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

Manchester's Corvus and The Morning Star release epic new single 'A Break in the Clouds'

MUMBAI : Hailing from the Greater parts of Manchester, the five -piece rock ‘n’ roll ensemble Corvus & The Morning Star got together after sending each other demos of songs they had made. Started by Charlie Sherliker (vox and rhythm guitar) and Greg Neil (lead guitar).

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

25th year of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024

MUMBAI : The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM 2024), the world's largest theatre festival, was inaugurated with grandeur at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on February 1st, 2024.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

ORKA’s Jens L. Thomsen shares immersive new vinyl EP ÆÐR

MUMBAI :  Celebrated composer, techno producer, sound artist and one half of ORKA, Jens L. Thomsen unveils groundbreaking EP ÆÐR, landing 2nd of February via Kervið.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2024

Year Of The Dog embodies the raw essence of punk rock on new single "Boys"

MUMBAI: Year Of The Dog, the brainchild of prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist Nicolas Costa, is set to ignite the rock scene with their latest single, "Boys." The track is a tantalizing glimpse into their upcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2read more

TuneCore Accelerator Report : India amongst fastest growing regions showing 16% quarter over quarter growth in streams

MUMBAI – TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned read more

Surpassing 100 million subscribers on YouTube Music and Premium, all thanks to your support

MUMBAI: Thanks to our collaboration, we're celebrating a milestone: YouTube has surpassed 10read more

India’s First Folk Music Docu Series EQUALS Launches on OTT; Features Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers, Swarathma, The Yellow Diary and More

MUMBAI : EQUALS, India's first folk music documentary series is out on OTT, highlighting regionalread more

Saregama launches a new vertical - Saregama Talent, introduces its first three next-gen performers Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun

MUMBAI :  Saregama, an RPSG group company, is thrilled to announce the launch of 'Saregama Talenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Year Of The Dog embodies the raw essence of punk rock on new single "Boys"

MUMBAI: Year Of The Dog, the brainchild of prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist Nicolas Costa, is set to ignite the rock scene with their latest...read more

2
Electric Deathbeat release new single and lyrics video 'Cycle Of Loss'

MUMBAI :  Cycle Of Loss is the first single from the upcoming album A Ghost Triangle from Finnish group Electric Deathbeat. The song pretty much...read more

3
ORKA’s Jens L. Thomsen shares immersive new vinyl EP ÆÐR

MUMBAI :  Celebrated composer, techno producer, sound artist and one half of ORKA, Jens L. Thomsen unveils groundbreaking EP ÆÐR, landing 2nd of...read more

4
Dominik Gehringer Revisits Push’s Iconic anthem 'Strange World'

MUMBAI : Kick-starting 2024 in emphatic fashion, Czech rising star Dominik Gehringer returns to Purified Records with his highly-anticipated cut,...read more

5
Bif Naked commemorates 25th anniversary of 'I, Bificus' with deluxe edition out now

MUMBAI : Just twenty-five years ago, Bill Clinton had a scandalous affair, Teletubbies invaded American TV, and Viagra got the green light. Surprise...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games