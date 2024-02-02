The grand opening : Pacha and Destino Ibiza kickstart the 2024 season with a double delight

MUMBAI : Get ready for Ibiza summer 2024 with the grand kickoff led by none other than the global Italian ambassador of techno, the maestro behind 'Music On,' Marco Carola!

Returning to his Ibiza home, Carola is set to ignite the opening weekend at Pacha Ibiza on Friday, April 26th, with an extended set that promises nothing short of spectacular. Brace yourself for an evening of pure connection and musical exploration, as Carola unveils the best of house and electronic music, guaranteeing an uninterrupted dance experience.

Starting midnight with Ale de Tuglie b2b Calvin Clarke taking command of the DJ booth, laying the groundwork for a night that will be etched into your memory, get ready to dive into an early summer celebration with the legendary Italian ambassador of techno-house music, Marco Carola. When Carola takes the reins, one thing is for certain – you won't be able to tear yourself away from the dance floor all weekend.

Don't miss out – secure your tickets now for the Grand Opening Party 2024 at Pacha Ibiza on Friday, April 26th! Keep the opening weekend euphoria alive, join Marco Carola b2b PAWSA for the season opening at Destino on April 28th, ensuring your Ibiza getaway plans are flawlessly set for the weekend.

Destino Ibiza Opening: Sunday, April 28th, 2024

Ibiza's favourite open-air party is back at Destino, and kicking off the 2024 season is none other than tech house titan, Marco Carola! Join the ‘Play it loud!’ maestro on April 28th, sharing the booth with the dynamic PAWSA. Following an explosive season opening at Pacha Ibiza, Carola pledges an unmatched experience, unleashing the finest techno-house beats to keep the energy soaring seamlessly from day to night.

Famed for his energetic and impressive three-deck style of mixing and long journey set, Carola has remained one of the most in-demand DJs on the planet throughout the last two decades. Envision yourself on the pulsating dance floor, immersed in the electronic mastery of Carola and the remixes of PAWSA’s latest 2023 track, ‘Dog Days,’ and the triumphant ‘Room Service (24 Hour Mix),’ all set against the stunning backdrop of Talamanca Bay's sunset. The excitement ignites at 4pm when DJ Da Vid takes the decks of the booth.

Don't miss out on being part of the vibrant kick-off to Ibiza's 2024 summer season. Brace yourself for an unforgettable weekend as these techno-house titans launch the legendary Grand Opening 2024 at Destino on Sunday, April 28th!

Pacha Ibiza Opening: Friday, April 26th, 2024

BOOK NOW: Pacha Tickets Destino Tickets







