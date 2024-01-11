Selena Gomez returns to Instagram, 18 hours after announcing social media break

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama, she said she was done being online for now. However, less than a day after Selena announced she was stepping back from social media, the singer-actor returned to Instagram. On Thursday, Selena promoted her new cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay on the social media platform.

On Instagram Stories, Selena shared a glimpse from the video, writing, "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." In the full clip shared on Gordon's YouTube channel, the duo was preparing the delicious breakfast together in Selena's kitchen.