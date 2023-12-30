DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was hosted by Emerald.
In the 17th edition of DJ Mag's Best of British, Scotland's Ewan McVicar picked up the prestigious Best DJ award, with Bakey taking home the title of Breakthrough DJ after a huge year.
North Shields-born artist Ben Hemsley took home Best Producer, while breakout star Barry Can't Swim won Breakthrough Producer.
In the rap categories, East London rap icon Flowdan won Best MC/Vocalist, while 'Strangers' singer Kenya Grace took home Breakthrough MC/Vocalist. ENNY won Best Rap Track for 'Charge It', while Little Simz scooped Best Rap Album/Mixtape for ‘No Thank You’.
Michael Bibi and PAWSA's Solid Grooves Records took home the Best Label award, while fabric's imprint, fabric Originals, took home Breakthrough Label after a prolific year.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Chase & Status (Best Album for '2 Ruff, Vol. 1', and Best Track for their Bou collaboration 'Baddadan' feat. IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga, and Takura, while Richard Sen won Best Compilation, for his various artists release 'Richard Sen presents Dream The Dream: UK Techno, House and Breakbeat 1990-1994' on Ransom Note Records.
In the editorial choice award — chosen by DJ Mag’s editorial team to honour an Outstanding Contribution to to electronic music culture — Rinse FM were presented this year’s gong.
In the club and event categories, Manchester's Hidden won Best Club, while Best Club Event went to Worried About Henry, and Best Festival to Scotland’s Terminal V.
The Jaguar Foundation founder, BBC Radio 1 Introducing Dance host, and UTOPIA label boss, Jaguar, won this year’s Underground Hero award, which recognises the champions of grassroots UK music communities.
The sold-out Best of British awards party returned to The Steel Yard, with sets from Ben Hemsley, Jaguar, Sammy Virji, Taylah Elaine and p-rallel.
