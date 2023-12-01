Kaytranda release new single 'LOVER / FRIEND' black and white 'STUNTIN' out now via RCA Records

MUMBAI: KAYTRANADA closes out 2023 with a new single, "Lover / Friend," along with its b-side, "Stuntin." Featuring Rochelle Jordan and Channel Tres, respectively, the songs showcase KAYTRANADA at his best. The double single caps off what has proven to be a massive year for him in the wake of his KAYTRAMINÉ album and tours with The Weeknd across Europe and South America.

"Lover / Friend" with Rochelle Jordan is quintessential KAYTRANADA, providing the producer's trademark bounce with enough negative space to let Jordan's vocals shine. "Stuntin" provides Channel Tres with the perfect canvas to showcase his signature slick talk. The single arrives ahead of a new full-length KAYTRANADA LP that is currently slated for release in 2024.

Listen to "Lover / Friend" and "Stuntin" above now, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA very soon.