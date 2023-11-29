RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Nov 2023 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Ritviz, Diorange, Kayan and many more to feature at the OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: Last week, OnePlus the global technology brand announced the dates of the groundbreaking musical extravaganza, the OnePlus AI Music Festival. Today, OnePlus has announced an electrifying lineup of diverse artists to grace the stage. This gathering will showcase a blend of global talents, promising an unparalleled fusion of music styles and genres.

India's biggest Independent Artist, Producer & DJ - Ritviz will join the star-studded list of artists. Few Indian artists have experienced the meteoric rise to fame that 27-year-old Ritviz Srivastava has, and even fewer have been able to sustain that popularity. Effortlessly blended elements of Indian traditional music, hip-hop and electronica, he is currently the highest-streamed Indian indie artist on Spotify garnering 1 billion+ streams across audio and video platforms.

Also on the programming is Swedish, Producer and DJ - Diorange. Diorange's distinctive sonic landscape celebrates different languages and genres, creating a sound that is truly global. With an impressive track record of over 200 million views across various content platforms, his meteoric rise is exemplified by headlining performances at key events in India and Sweden and touring across India.

In the all-star roster is also Kayan - Ambika Nayak's musical alter ego. A multifaceted artist - singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist - Kayan effortlessly navigates musical terrains spanning soul, electronic, pop, and R&B. Renowned for her captivating performances, she's graced prestigious stages worldwide, including NH7 Weekender, Zomaland, YouTube Fan Fest 2023, and the inaugural Lollapalooza India.

Adding to the festival's diverse soundscape is Lost Stories, comprising Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, dubbed the "Scene Starters" by DJ Mag. Their distinctive amalgamation of ethnic and folk music with electronica has captivated audiences globally. As the first Indians to perform four times at Tomorrowland Music Festival, including sets at Tiesto's Musical Freedom stage and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House stage, Lost Stories continue to push boundaries in the electronic music landscape.

The lineup also features the dynamic duo Pro Bros, Sunny Sharma, and Karan Bhalla. Regarded as pioneers in India's Electronic Music scene, their high-energy live performances have become a hallmark. Their repertoire includes chart-topping releases like 'Take My Breath Away' on Tiesto's Musical Freedom/Spinnin' Records and 'F.U.T.S.' on Chuckie's label, Dirty Dutch Digital. Along with this, their song with Raghu Dixit, "Sajanaa" has garnered more than 5M+ views and streams. Pro Bros are popularly nick-named as 'Mashup Masters' which is only fair because they've released 100+ mashups which have been played by 1000+ DJs around the globe.

This curated lineup of artists represents a convergence of global talent, promising an unforgettable sonic journey for attendees at the OnePlus AI Music Festival. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as the event approaches.

Tags
Ritviz Diorange Kayan OnePlus AI Music Festival
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2023

4 New Age Indian Musicians who have left an impact on the youth!

MUMBAI: The music industry has been in a constant state of evolution over the years. From the yesteryears trends of classical, jazz, rap etc. to name a few the industry has seen a shift in other new variations like acoustic, acapella, beatboxing and the list goes on.

read more
 | 11 Oct 2022

AVO aka Ayush turns up the music scene at W Goa

MUMBAI: It is not every day that you come across a music curator at a hotel, but at W Hotels, where music is a core part of the brand DNA, this is one of the most important – and definitely the coolest – role.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

This Autumn, It's time to be Baawrey with this latest indie track by Rohit Nigam

MUMBAI: Baawery is the latest Indie song that was released yesterday through Selekt by Koinage YouTube's channel and other music streaming platforms. This uber-cool song is sung by Rohit Nigam, written by Ishpreet Singh, and its music is produced by Vylom.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2022

Ritviz announces his debut full Length Album 'Mimmi'- A Gripping Ode To His Mother

MUMBAI: Fresh off his collaboration with ‘Ms Marvel’, singer, songwriter, and record producer Ritviz announces his next – a debut full-length album titled ‘Mimmi’ which he describes as his ‘most personal piece of work till date’ and which serves as a humble ode to his mother, or ‘Mimmi’ as he fo

read more
 | 25 Jan 2022

Five Indian Artists who credit Vh1 as their inspiration for entering the world of music

MUMBAI: Indie music in recent years has dominated not just the regional circuit but has also secured top positions across the world’s renowned charts.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more

Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI – OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festread more

Gulf joins hands with BIG FM for its ‘Unstoppable India’ campaign, celebrating the adventurous spirit of citizens!

MUMBAI: It is said that the journey is always more interesting than the destination itself.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dublin-based singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, a.k.a Shaad, release emotional single 'Kho Jayega'

MUMBAI : Dublin-based Indian singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, known by his stage name Shaad, has unveiled his latest single, "Kho Jayega." This...read more

2
11th Annual Jammin' for joy charity concert december 14 for SickKids foundation featuring Gavin McLeod, Zach Oliver and JIN

MUMBAI : Hosted and headlined by Gavin McLeod, Jammin’ for Joy is an annual charity concert celebrating its 11th year. The concert began more than a...read more

3
Ritviz, Diorange, Kayan and many more to feature at the OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: Last week, OnePlus the global technology brand announced the dates of the groundbreaking musical extravaganza, the OnePlus AI Music Festival...read more

4
Top 5 Regional Hip-hop Tracks From MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT That Will Leave You Grooving All Day!

MUMBAI: This season of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT is all about ‘REPRESENTATION’, which the hustlers are doing at their finest. The show is truly...read more

5
YUNG SAMMY brings to India Iconic ‘DESI TRILL’ Remix with Dj Lyan and Malkit Singh out now via DESI TRILL Music

MUMBAI : Following the success of DJ LYAN’s cultural fusion game-changer “DESI TRILL'' which brought together legends from UK Rap, Desi and Dance,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games