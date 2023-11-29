Ritviz, Diorange, Kayan and many more to feature at the OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: Last week, OnePlus the global technology brand announced the dates of the groundbreaking musical extravaganza, the OnePlus AI Music Festival. Today, OnePlus has announced an electrifying lineup of diverse artists to grace the stage. This gathering will showcase a blend of global talents, promising an unparalleled fusion of music styles and genres.

India's biggest Independent Artist, Producer & DJ - Ritviz will join the star-studded list of artists. Few Indian artists have experienced the meteoric rise to fame that 27-year-old Ritviz Srivastava has, and even fewer have been able to sustain that popularity. Effortlessly blended elements of Indian traditional music, hip-hop and electronica, he is currently the highest-streamed Indian indie artist on Spotify garnering 1 billion+ streams across audio and video platforms.

Also on the programming is Swedish, Producer and DJ - Diorange. Diorange's distinctive sonic landscape celebrates different languages and genres, creating a sound that is truly global. With an impressive track record of over 200 million views across various content platforms, his meteoric rise is exemplified by headlining performances at key events in India and Sweden and touring across India.

In the all-star roster is also Kayan - Ambika Nayak's musical alter ego. A multifaceted artist - singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist - Kayan effortlessly navigates musical terrains spanning soul, electronic, pop, and R&B. Renowned for her captivating performances, she's graced prestigious stages worldwide, including NH7 Weekender, Zomaland, YouTube Fan Fest 2023, and the inaugural Lollapalooza India.

Adding to the festival's diverse soundscape is Lost Stories, comprising Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, dubbed the "Scene Starters" by DJ Mag. Their distinctive amalgamation of ethnic and folk music with electronica has captivated audiences globally. As the first Indians to perform four times at Tomorrowland Music Festival, including sets at Tiesto's Musical Freedom stage and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House stage, Lost Stories continue to push boundaries in the electronic music landscape.

The lineup also features the dynamic duo Pro Bros, Sunny Sharma, and Karan Bhalla. Regarded as pioneers in India's Electronic Music scene, their high-energy live performances have become a hallmark. Their repertoire includes chart-topping releases like 'Take My Breath Away' on Tiesto's Musical Freedom/Spinnin' Records and 'F.U.T.S.' on Chuckie's label, Dirty Dutch Digital. Along with this, their song with Raghu Dixit, "Sajanaa" has garnered more than 5M+ views and streams. Pro Bros are popularly nick-named as 'Mashup Masters' which is only fair because they've released 100+ mashups which have been played by 1000+ DJs around the globe.

This curated lineup of artists represents a convergence of global talent, promising an unforgettable sonic journey for attendees at the OnePlus AI Music Festival. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as the event approaches.