Vh1 strengthens its original offerings, announces two new shows ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ and ‘PopCurry Rice’

MUMBAI: Vh1, Viacom18’s leading international music and English entertainment channel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest original show, ‘Vh1 Unleashed’, premiering on Thursday, 22nd August 2024, at 10:00 PM. This new addition joins ‘PopCurry Rice’, which premiered earlier this year along with the launch of its anime content segment ‘AniNation’ to its dynamic lineup. With these new additions, Vh1 is elevating its content offering providing even more diverse and engaging content, while opening u fresh avenues for brands and sponsors.

In collaboration with Alpha Zegus, ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ promises to revolutionize the gaming landscape on multi-platform. The show offers an immersive experience, delving into how gaming serves as a therapeutic outlet, enabling individuals to tackle personal challenges and find empowerment. The show's core message, "Slay Your Demons" symbolizes the power of gaming to help people confront and conquer personal struggles. With segments including gameplay walkthroughs, gear reviews, and in-depth interviews with top gamers like Harsh Khelraay, Jimmy Gaming, Game Strange, and Kushal Mahajan, Willy Gaming and Chirag Nangru. ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ not only caters to gaming enthusiasts but also opens doors for diverse brand collaborations and sponsorship opportunities.

The first episode, airing on 22nd August and will spotlight Toaster Roaster, followed by Psy Gaming, and Meow16k. Repeat telecasts will be available on Saturday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM.

‘PopCurry Rice,’ which premiered on 18th May 2024, continues to serve up the freshest in independent Indian pop music. This genre-fluid music block showcases both popular and emerging artists, including Armaan Malik, Kayan, Yashraj, Zephyrtone, Chirag Todi, and Perp. ‘PopCurry Rice’ is not just a music show; it represents Vh1’s foray into local pop culture, featuring indie artists and their unique sounds, and reinforcing the channel’s dedication to diverse and dynamic content. Alongside, Vh1 celebrates the vibrant world of Japanese anime with ‘Vh1 AniNation’, catering to its immense popularity in India and featuring compelling storylines, genres, and music that resonate with audiences.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 is always at the forefront of innovative, audience-centric programming. With the launch of ‘Vh1 Unleashed’, and recent shows ‘Vh1 PopCurry Rice’ and 'Vh1 AniNation', we are bolstering our robust slate of original lifestyle content across multiplatform, tapping into the evolving micro- and macro-trends of our audience. This offers a dynamic playground for diverse brands and sponsors to reach a wide audience."

On the launch of Vh1 Unleashed, Rohit Agarwal - Founder of Alpha Zegus saidTop of Form, “Collaborating with Vh1 on ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ is an exciting and transformative opportunity for us. Vh1, with its established reputation for innovation, is taking a bold leap into the gaming world, showcasing how gaming can inspire and connect people. This partnership not only reflects the growing influence of the gaming community but also allows us to bring our expertise to a platform that’s set to revolutionize how gaming is experienced and celebrated. We’re thrilled to work together and create something unique that will resonate deeply with gamers across the country, offering them an enriching and engaging experience.”

With Vh1 ‘Unleashed’, ‘PopCurry Rice’, and ‘AniNation’, Vh1 is broadening its programming to cater to wider audience, from gaming enthusiasts and pop culture lovers to animation fans. This expansion paves the way for fresh brand partnerships and exciting new opportunities, solidifying Vh1’s position as a leader in delivering diverse and engaging content. As Vh1 continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to providing exceptional entertainment while offering valuable opportunities for its partners.