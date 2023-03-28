4 New Age Indian Musicians who have left an impact on the youth!

MUMBAI: The music industry has been in a constant state of evolution over the years. From the yesteryears trends of classical, jazz, rap etc. to name a few the industry has seen a shift in other new variations like acoustic, acapella, beatboxing and the list goes on. A new breed of musicians have emerged across the years and here’s listing a new of our favourites!

Lisa Mishra -

Lisa Mishra is currently being hailed as the new-age singing sensation of India. The Chandigarh Mein singer was discovered on Instagram by Sonam Kapoor after she had posted a video of herself crooning the encore version of the song. Her rendition went on to become a rage amongst the youth and she has continued to give us gems like Sajna Ve, Coka 2.0, Wakhra Swag Ni & Chandigarh Mein.

Prateek Kuhad -

Prateek Kuhad the name is synonymous with us when it comes to soulful acoustic music. He is the only Indian musician who is signed by the famous Elektra Records of America in 2020 and quite a pioneer in starting the indie music scene amongst Gen-Z. His famous singles include Tune Kaha, Kasoor, and Dil Beparwah to name a few.

Anuv Jain -

Anuv Jain is an Indian musician who rose to the limelight during the Covid - 19 pandemic after being discovered on his YouTube channel. The young singer shared his first single Meri Baaton Mein Tu in the year 2017 but it was the track ‘Woh Barishien’ which led to his rise.

Ritviz -

Ritviz is a singer-songwriter, electronic musician & record producer who has been making quite a mark in the EDM music scene of India. He rose to fame after winning an online hunt organized by A.I.B. His tap-worthy singles include Liggi, Hum Toh Udd Gayein & Chalo Chalein to name some to top the list.