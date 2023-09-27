Kylie Minogue 's 16th studio album `TENSION' is out today!

MUMBAI : Kylie’s highly-anticipated new album, 'Tension’ – a record full of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts – is out now via BMG.

The critically-acclaimed record includes the global smash hit singles ‘Padam Padam’ and the title track ‘Tension’. Released in May, ‘Padam Padam’ quickly cemented its status as a global viral sensation and the song of the summer, four weeks in the UK Top 10, Number 1 in the UK airplay chart, remixes by HAAi, Jax Jones and Absolute, and even calls for ‘Padam’ to be added to the dictionary. ‘Tension’ debuted in the UK Top 20 and Number 7 in the UK airplay chart in its first week of release, with TikTok users across the world similarly embracing the track. Listen to the album ‘Tension’ in full HERE.

Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

From November, Kylie will kick off her first ever run of headline shows in Las Vegas at Voltaire - The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency. The venue’s opening on November 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon’s first Vegas Residency where she will perform tracks from her new album alongside many of her greatest hits.

2023 has already seen Kylie perform on American Idol and play a surprise set at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Next week she will perform a one-off show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, and later this year will see Kylie host ITV’s An Audience With show at the Royal Albert Hall to be broadcast in December.

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and eight UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV awards and a Grammy. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Kylie’s new album ‘Tension’ is out now. Listen to the album in full HERE.

The tracklisting for ‘Tension’ in full is -

1. Padam Padam

2. Hold On To Now

3. Things We Do For Love

4. Tension

5. One More Time

6. You Still Get Me High

7. Hands

8. Green Light

9. Vegas High10. 10 Out Of 10 (with Oliver Heldens)

11. Story

Deluxe -

12. Love Train

13. Just Imagine

14. Somebody To Love