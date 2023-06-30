Amit Trivedi’s music knows no bounds, his song ‘Moti Veraana’ takes over the White House during PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi is often credited for his noteworthy contribution to Indian music. Over the years, the singer has delivered various chart-topping albums which are known to be both innovative and experimental. While his recent albums ‘Qala’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway continues to make a difference, here’s another great news for Amit and his millions of fans globally.
In a video recently shared on record label Amit Trivedi Azaad’s official Instagram handle, his song ‘Moti Veraana’ was seen going international. Sharing a snippet from a dance performance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Official Visit, his song was seen echoing through the walls of White House in all glory. Present for the same along with PM Modi was U.S. President Joe Biden who enjoyed this music delight.
Expressing the joy, Amit Trivedi Azaad social media handle wrote, “
It was a goosebumps moment for us watching the viral video of our song “Moti Veraana” echoing through the walls of #TheWhiteHouse.
Thank you for the love and support ”
Sharing his gratitude about the big moment, Amit Trivedi said in an official statement, “This is a moment of immense pride for me and the entire nation. As a musician, I’m honoured to watch my song ‘Moti Veraana’ playing at the White House. I want to thank everyone for all the love that’s been sent my way.”
A proud moment for all Indians indeed, Taking India to the world. Amit Trivedi continues to be a favourite of millions.
