RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2023 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation that appears to have ended.

Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, first went their separate ways in November 2021 after two years of dating, reports People magazine.

But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and a source said at the time that they'd "always seemed to have a special connection" and had "been friendly for months."

Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA - including at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May - reports surfaced in early June that they'd broken up once again.

As per People, on June 9, Mendes released a new song, 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?', which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split.

The 'When You're Gone' singer opened up about the song's inspiration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and explained that he'd written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things.

For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella.

An official statement from both Cabello and Mendes is awaited.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes New York City
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2023

Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires

MUMBAI:Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes again sang about climate change in the wake of Canadian wildfires.

read more
 | 26 May 2023

Commemorating ‘Mental Health Awareness Month’ Rohan Solomon releases a deeply personal song, Happy Place

MUMBAI: Song sung true: A classic pop earworm, the single came to life when the singer-songwriter & producer confronted by an anxiety attack, attempted to soothe himself by turning to music creation.

read more
 | 24 May 2023

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack in PDA a month after rekindling romance

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed a romantic stroll in New York as their relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

read more
 | 22 May 2023

Miley Cyrus can't do another Arena Tour because they're 'so isolating'

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus said that performing in such large venues makes her uncomfortable and she would much rather perform in smaller, more intimate spaces for friends and family. "It's been a minute," Cyrus said about touring to British Vogue, reports Variety.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes showered Camila Cabello with literal flowers amid speculation of their reconciled romance following their Coachella reunion.

read more

RnM Biz

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more

Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS collaborates with MCAI and Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI to Illuminate "The World Behind the Music"

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Arpita Chakraborty revives her childhood memories with Film Masoom’s Cult Song “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi”

MUMBAI: After delivering hits like “Paisa Yeh Paisa” “Tu Mile Dil Khile”, “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, “Aur Iss Dil Mein” and “Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”,...read more

2
Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more

3
Happy Birthday Sachin Saghvi: Lesser-known facts about the talented Music Composer

MUMBAI: As we celebrate the birthday of the talented music composer Sachin Sanghvi, let's delve into some lesser-known facts about him that add depth...read more

4
Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi...read more

5
Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

MUMBAI: 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth has revealed his recollection of the night he and Meghan Trainor locked lips for the first time...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games