News |  19 May 2023 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears shares a rare update on her relationship with her sons

MUMBAI:Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons.

The singer, 41, allegedly "hasn't seen" her sons in "over a year", with her two boys now looking to move away from Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But despite the reports that are swirling, Britney has spoken about her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in a new video.

Recently, Britney took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a get-together with hubby Sam Asghari and some close pals.

"First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends," she wrote alongside the clip, with her also noting that her teenage sons aren't fans of being filmed.

"My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued: "@samasghari is sort of silly about it too," she wrote.

With her then adding: "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney rarely posts about her sons, with them rarely popping up on social media or being mentioned, with one of the last times being in March 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Britney penned: "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

(SOURCE:IANS)

