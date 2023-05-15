RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 May 2023 10:51 |  By RnMTeam

The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance,' says Nora

MUMBAI:  Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and Nigerian singing sensation Rema set the stage on fire during his performance in Mumbai.

Rema aka Divine Ikubor's much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off.

Nora jammed with Rema on Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani' which is also India's very first Afrobeats song. Prior to taking to the stage the duo exchanged pleasantries in the vanity van about their mutual love for Indian and African culture and music and their individual contribution to the Afrobeats industry.

The 23-year-old Nigerian superstar sported outfits by Manish Malhotra on stage and also waved the Indian flag.

Nora said: "Rema's show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He's such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it's such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now."

"It's amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it's a moment of joy for me since I've been largely associated with the genre for a long time."

Nora looks forward to collaborating with Rema and many more Afro artists in the future.

She added: "The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art."

Rema is happy to have met Nora Fatehi.

He added: "She is a house on fire and her energy is infectious. I thoroughly enjoyed vibing with her on stage in Mumbai tonight on some Bollywood moves!"

(SOURCE:IANS)

 

Tags
Rema music Divine Ikubor Nora Fatehi Guru Randhawa
Related news
 | 15 May 2023

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

MUMBAI : Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise. The pair sparked romance rumours earlier as they were spotted together in Miami at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 15 May 2023

Overflowing Crowd at JNU as Lyricist Dr. Sagar Presents "Music School" Preview

MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr. Sagar, renowned for his soul-stirring lyrics in the Indian music industry, recently made a special appearance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for a preview of the much-anticipated film, "Music School." Accompanied by director Papa Rao Biyyala, Dr.

read more
 | 15 May 2023

Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz's "Funk Billo" is the ultimate dance anthem

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi has just released the latest pop dance track from Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, "Funk Billo". This energetic and upbeat song is the perfect addition to any dance party, with its pulsing beat and catchy hooks that are sure to keep you moving from start to finish.

read more
 | 15 May 2023

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

MUMBAI:Popular Punjabi musical artistes Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled 'Funk Billo'.

read more
 | 15 May 2023

Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift took a pause in singing "Bad Blood" to repeatedly ask a guard or guards to lay off a fan as a confrontation developed in Philadelphia.

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shania signs intimate part of fan: 'There's a first time for everything'

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain has said that "there's a first time for everything" after she signed a fan's thigh while on-stage during a gig in Canada...read more

2
Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

MUMBAI:Popular Punjabi musical artistes Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled 'Funk Billo'.'Funk Billo' is a song...read more

3
Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism

MUMBAI:Rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey said that she is glad to have a bonafide Hollywood superstar like Beyonce on her side as she continues to...read more

4
Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the musical festival Tecate Emblema on the day that he was set to perform, due to...read more

5
The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance,' says Nora

MUMBAI:  Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and Nigerian singing sensation Rema set the stage on fire during his performance in Mumbai.Rema aka Divine...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games