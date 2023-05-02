Adele supports 'fiance' Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers basketball game

MUMBAI: 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele has cut a casual figure while supporting her alleged 'fiance' Rich Paul at an NBA game in Los Angeles, with the singer positively glowing while sitting courtside.
Adele, 34, looked chic and laidback, and could be seen parading her slimmed down curves while rocking a baggy tracksuit at the game recently, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
Attending the Crypto.com arena, the 'I Drink Wine' singer sat next to her beau as they watched the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. Rich is heavily involved in the world of basketball, with him known as a high profile American sports agent and the founder of Klutch Sports Group.
'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Adele's supposed hunky husband-to-be is most notable as a long-time friend and agent for NBA star LeBron James, who was also present last night. While Adele looked casual in her grey oversized tracksuit, complete with a full-on glam makeup look and blown out hair, Rich matched the British star with his attire.
Rich could be seen wearing a green and cream patterned tracksuit, with the top zipped up to just below his chin and with a gold wrist watch peeking out from his sleeve. Adele and Rich's relationship was confirmed by Page Six, with them having been spotted at many basketball games and public events together since.
(SOURCE: IANS)
