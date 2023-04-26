RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Apr 2023 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Abdu gifts rare eternal rose to 'Basti ka Hasti' MC Stan

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan recently performed in his housemate Abdu Rozik's hometown Dubai with actress Sunny Leone.

The 19-year-old online sensation gifted the rapper a rare UAE rose which never dies to symbolise their friendship.

The latter brought the generous gift as a handshake to welcome Stan to Dubai and to support his first event in the Emirates.

Talking about the same, Abdu said, "I thought this flower was such a beautiful way to give a message as it symbolises long life, friendship and love with the petals in the natural colours of the UAE flag."

"Peace and tolerance has its own ministry in the UAE and I really loved to give this rare rose to MC stan as I feel this rose perfectly explained my love for him. Sometimes being in public is a hard job as we get more love and we get more hate so it's important that we ourselves promote being kind to each other and try to be a good example to others."

Abdu has been living full time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates.

Abdu was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten year golden visa when it was first launched.

Abdu will soon head to MC Stan's hometown Pune to perform live with Oscar and Grammy winning legend A. R. Rahman on April 30, starting his seven city tour of India.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
MC Stan Abdu Rozik A. R. Rahman music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Apr 2023

Ellie Goulding 'working' on documentary about her life 'beyond music'

MUMBAI: Despite years of being very private, singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly working on a documentary about life "beyond her music".

read more
 | 26 Apr 2023

'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park

MUMBAI: A local music streaming service named Melon said on Wednesday that it has created a forest named after the K-pop supergroup BTS as part of its eco-friendly project.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2023

JACKSON WANG “SLOW” MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Jackson achieved a breakthrough moment during his Weekend One set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by bringing on board R&B sensation Ciara for an unexpected performance “Slow,” and joining her for a performance of “1, 2, Step.” Rolling Stone raved about their

read more
 | 26 Apr 2023

Indian Music: NCPA's Indian Music Line Up for May

Mumbai 2023: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2023

Billboard features Manu Kaushish for the second time consecutively on the 2023 Billboard International Power Players List

MUMBAI: Manu Kaushish, President of Create Music Group India, has been featured once again on the prestigious Billboard International Power Players List.

read more

RnM Biz

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

top# 5 articles

1
JACKSON WANG “SLOW” MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Jackson achieved a breakthrough moment during his Weekend One set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by bringing on...read more

2
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park

MUMBAI: A local music streaming service named Melon said on Wednesday that it has created a forest named after the K-pop supergroup BTS as part of...read more

3
Ellie Goulding 'working' on documentary about her life 'beyond music'

MUMBAI: Despite years of being very private, singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly working on a documentary about life "beyond her music". The 'Burn'...read more

4
Shriya Saran's next film 'Musical School' zooms in on academic pressure

MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Musical School' focuses on the concern of academic pressure the society, parents and teachers subjects young students to....read more

5
Tushar Lall shares how he gave background music for 'Dancing On The Grave'

MUMBAI: Music composer Tushar Lall, who is known for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'The Sound of 007', and the background music of the recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games