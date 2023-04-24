Papon to score music for upcoming film Assamese Film "Sati Sadhani"

MUMBAI: Ace singer and musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice has not only delivered numerous hit songs as a singer but has also composed music for independent singles. He has composed music for several independent projects, showcasing his expertise in composing for different genres. " Sati Sadhani" marks the first time he will be scoring the entire soundtrack of a film.
The announcement was made on the occasion of Birangana Sati Sadhana Divas, a significant day in Assam's history, which commemorates the death anniversary of legendary Chutia Dynasty Queen Birangana Sati Sadhani.
Papon took to social media to announce his first film, "I am thrilled to announce my first film as a music composer. Creating the entire score for 'Sati Sadhani' has been a fantastic experience. For me, music is about evoking emotions and making listeners fall in love with it.I am very excited for the audience to hear the music which we have put a lot of research into, in order to bring the flavor of the land to the world. ," said Papon.
Papon's credibility as a musician adds a promising factor to the upcoming film. His contribution to the Assamese music industry has been significant, with his music serving as a bridge between traditional and contemporary sounds.
“Sati Sadhani” which is directed by Biswajeet Bora. The film is a dramatic depiction set in Assam, based on the life story of Sati Sadhani, a renowned queen of the 16th-century Chutia dynasty. "Sati Sadhani" is set to release in both Hindi and Assamese languages.
