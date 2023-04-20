Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.

The record has produced tracks such as “If Darkness Had a Son,”, “Screaming Suicide” and first single “Lux Æterna”. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Critically acclaimed, and hailed already as “a ringing success” by Classic Rock Magazine, Uncut declared that Metallica have found “ageless redemption”, and The Arts Desk sum things up suitably, stating quite simply that “Metallica continue to deliver.”

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/

Single day tickets are on sale for all shows on Metallica’s M72 world tour at ticketmaster.com. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. For further information on single day and two day tickets, enhanced experiences and more, go to Metallica Tour.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

April 2023

Thur 27th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat 29th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

May 2023

Wed 17th Paris FR, Stade de France*

Fri 19th Paris FR, Stade de France

Fri 26th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

Sun 28th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

June 2023

Thu 8th Castle Donington, Download Festival

Sat 10th Castle Donington, Download Festival

Fri 16th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**

Sun 18th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium

August 2023

Fri 4th East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Sun 6th East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Fri 11th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Sun 13th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Fri 18th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Sun 20th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Fri 25th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

Sun 27th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

September 2023

Fri 1st Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Sun 3rd Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

November 2023

Fri 3rd St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Sun 5th St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Fri 10th Detroit, MI, Ford Field

Sun 12th Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 2024

Fri 24th Munich DE, Olympiastadion

Sun 26th Munich DE, Olympiastadion

June 2024

Fri 7th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Sun 9th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Fri 14th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

Sun 16th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

July 2024

Fri 5th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Sun 7th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Fri 12th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sun 14th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2024

Fri 2nd Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024

Sun 1st Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City