Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.
The record has produced tracks such as “If Darkness Had a Son,”, “Screaming Suicide” and first single “Lux Æterna”. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.
Critically acclaimed, and hailed already as “a ringing success” by Classic Rock Magazine, Uncut declared that Metallica have found “ageless redemption”, and The Arts Desk sum things up suitably, stating quite simply that “Metallica continue to deliver.”
The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/
Single day tickets are on sale for all shows on Metallica’s M72 world tour at ticketmaster.com. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. For further information on single day and two day tickets, enhanced experiences and more, go to Metallica Tour.
METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
April 2023
Thur 27th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat 29th Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
May 2023
Wed 17th Paris FR, Stade de France*
Fri 19th Paris FR, Stade de France
Fri 26th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
Sun 28th Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
June 2023
Thu 8th Castle Donington, Download Festival
Sat 10th Castle Donington, Download Festival
Fri 16th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**
Sun 18th Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium
August 2023
Fri 4th East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Sun 6th East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Fri 11th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Sun 13th Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Fri 18th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun 20th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Fri 25th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun 27th Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
September 2023
Fri 1st Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
Sun 3rd Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
November 2023
Fri 3rd St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sun 5th St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Fri 10th Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Sun 12th Detroit, MI, Ford Field
May 2024
Fri 24th Munich DE, Olympiastadion
Sun 26th Munich DE, Olympiastadion
June 2024
Fri 7th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Sun 9th Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Fri 14th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
Sun 16th Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
July 2024
Fri 5th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Sun 7th Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Fri 12th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sun 14th Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
August 2024
Fri 2nd Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Sun 4th Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Fri 9th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Sun 11th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Fri 16th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Sun 18th Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Fri 23rd Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Sun 25th Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Fri 30th Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
September 2024
Sun 1st Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
Fri 20th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 22nd Mexico City MX, Foro Sol
Fri 27th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 29th Mexico City MX, Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
