News |  20 Apr 2023

Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.

The record has produced tracks such as  “If Darkness Had a Son,”, “Screaming Suicide” and first single “Lux Æterna”. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Critically acclaimed, and hailed already as “a ringing success” by Classic Rock Magazine, Uncut declared that Metallica have found “ageless redemption”, and The Arts Desk sum things up suitably, stating quite simply that “Metallica continue to deliver.”

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/

Single day tickets are on sale for all shows on Metallica’s M72 world tour at ticketmaster.com. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. For further information on single day and two day tickets, enhanced experiences and more, go to Metallica Tour.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

April 2023

Thur 27th                                             Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat 29th                                              Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

May 2023

Wed 17th                                           Paris FR, Stade de France*             
Fri 19th                                                Paris FR, Stade de France
Fri  26th                                               Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
Sun 28th                                             Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

June 2023

Thu 8th                                                Castle Donington, Download Festival

Sat 10th                                              Castle Donington, Download Festival

Fri 16th                                                Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**
Sun 18th                                             Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium

August 2023

Fri 4th                                                  East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Sun 6th                                               East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Fri 11th                                                Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Sun 13th                                             Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Fri 18th                                                Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun 20th                                             Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Fri 25th                                                Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun 27th                                             Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

September 2023
Fri 1st                                                  Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Sun 3rd                                               Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

November 2023
Fri 3rd                                                  St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sun 5th                                               St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Fri 10th                                                Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Sun 12th                                             Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 2024
Fri 24th                                                Munich DE, Olympiastadion
Sun 26th                                             Munich DE, Olympiastadion

June 2024
Fri 7th                                                  Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Sun 9th                                               Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Fri 14th                                                Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
Sun 16th                                             Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

July 2024
Fri 5th                                                  Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Sun 7th                                               Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Fri 12th                                                Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sun 14th                                             Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2024

Fri 2nd                                                    Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th                                                    Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th                                                      Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th                                                  Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th                                                Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th                                                  Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd                                                Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th                                             Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th                                                Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024

Sun 1st                                                 Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th                                                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd                                            Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th                                                Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th                                             Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

Metallica music Mexico City Foxborough Madrid
Related news
 20 Apr 2023

Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, leaving the audience in awe of the stupendous performances by some of the greatest maestros of Indian classical music.

read more
 20 Apr 2023

D4VD unveils new single 'Sleep Well'

MUMBAI: Today, 18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single "Sleep Well" (Listen and watch HERE), The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Inters

read more
 20 Apr 2023

Mantra's detective audio series 'Bhaskar Bose' wins GOLD at the New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals 2023- Radio Awards announced the season's winners recently on the 18th April 2023 at the virtual Storytellers Gala.

read more
 20 Apr 2023

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI : Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' from the 1977 film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch.

read more
 20 Apr 2023

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin was found dead at his home by his manager in the Gangnam district of Seoul and the manager immediately alerted the police.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won 'India's Transformational Brand 2023'

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyright society

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accurate ranking

