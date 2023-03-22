Preston Pablo releases "AY AY AY" music video, celebrates JUNO Awards Win

MUMBAI: JUNO Award winning Canadian singer/songwriter, Preston Pablo, has released a new music video for his single “AY AY AY”. The track showcases Preston's ability to create a pop track with a new level of gritty, get up on the dance-floor sound. He shares, "This song is the fantasized world built around my wildest desires. It’s my materialistic idea of success being manifested through a song." Fans can watch the video here: prestonpablo.lnk.tt/AYAYAYMusicVidPR

This new visual follows his most recent award-winning achievement at this year’s 2023 JUNO Awards, taking home the win in the Breakthrough Artist of The Year category. He took the stage at the broadcast and performed his double platinum hit “Flowers Need Rain” on stage with fellow 31 East talent, Banx & Ranx and Rêve.

"When I first heard my name called, it was a rush of adrenaline,” explains Preston about his win. “Now, it still feels surreal, I don't think it's even set in yet. I really haven't had much time to collect my thoughts truthfully. As soon as I landed back in Toronto after the Junos, we went right back to work to prepare for my first headline show. Once the show is done and I have some time to myself, I think it'll all finally set in. I'm truly so grateful to have my name in the same category as the artists I was nominated alongside, let alone win. I'm happy that the amount of time and energy that went into this last year has been acknowledged. And now I have to make sure I use this new stage of my career to keep building! There's new music on the way that I'm so excited to share with the world.”

The emerging artist wrapped up 2022 by releasing “Love You Bad”, featuring his raw songwriting paired with a seductive R&B melody. "Love You Bad" showed off his ability to effortlessly cross genres. Last year was a banner year for Preston, with the rising chart success of his major label debut “Flowers Need Rain” with multi-platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx. The platinum-selling single currently has over 65 million global streams and has topped charts in several markets, reaching the #1 spot on Canada's mainstream airplay charts. “Flowers Need Rain” was recently the #1 most Shazamed track in Canada, and achieved multiple global Viral Top 50 Spotify playlist adds.

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for what Preston Pablo has in store for the rest of the year.