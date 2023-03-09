Anirudh Voleti Joins REPRESENT as Head of Strategy.

MUMBAI: REPRESENT, a leading artist management and representation company, announced the appointment of Anirudh Voleti as the Head of Strategy. In his new role, Voleti will be responsible for developing high impact strategies for artists as well as business growth. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Voleti brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

He has worked closely with some of the most talented musicians in the industry, including Prateek Kuhad, Kamakshi Khanna, and Karsh Kale. He has also played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew. Voleti's ability to identify, support, and back artists and their visions has been his greatest strength. From scaling artists from 30-person house gigs to 10,000+ people stand-alone shows, to building global careers for talents and curating mesmerizing festival finale experiences, he has always been at the forefront of the industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Anirudh Voleti said, "As the Head of Strategy, my focus will be on developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the company's vision and objectives. I believe that by fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the business and drive meaningful impact. I am excited to be part of this journey and contribute my expertise to help shape the future of the company. I'm looking forward to bringing my understanding and years of experience to build, grow, develop and lead the dreams of the amazing artists, team members, and entrepreneurs at REPRESENT."

Adding on, Aayushman Sinha, Founder &, CEO, REPRESENT, said, “‘’I believe Anirudh will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of our company. His expertise and strategic vision will be essential in identifying opportunities for growth, navigating the competitive landscape, and developing plans to optimize our operations. He has a proven track record of success in driving growth and profitability, and I have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team. By working together, we know we will scale REPRESENT to newer heights”

REPRESENT is excited to welcome Anirudh Voleti to the team and looks forward to the new insights and strategies he will bring to the table.