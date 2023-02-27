Rish releases a romantic single 'Dil Jod Das' with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Singer Rish who has solidified his place as one of modern India's most influential emcees and lyricists collaborates with Def Jam India for a romantic single, “Dil Jod Daa”. Written and composed by Rish himself the song talks about a young man’s hopeless romanticism and heartbreak.
Rish has poured his heart out on this track and has made a hard-hitting record showcasing artist accountability. The song uncovers the heart’s deepest emotion after a brutal heartbreak. Rather than being affected by the heartbreak and reaching rock bottom, Rish rises above adversity and expresses his emotions through the track.
The music video's minimalistic but provocative visuals demonstrate heavily on Rishi’s intense ghetto attitude. Slick elements in the music video – the artist sitting lonely in a massive studio, his ex-lover captured within a ring of fire and his passive-aggressive flirtation – portray Rish’s longing for freedom as he urges to take the pain away. The images perfectly capture the emotional bravado that a young, wild heart suffers after experiencing heartbreak.
*Speaking about his song Rish said*, “After a year gap Dil Jod Jaa is my comeback to music. Every time we release a song as an artist, we want to offer the audience something fresh and new. The song has come out from a very heavy heart experience and emotional rollercoaster. It holds a special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Def Jam India for giving me such a great platform to bring out my music and I hope that the listeners will share the sentiments and relate to it in the same manner and support like they always have."
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed an enthralling performance when Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith took to the stage with award-winning playwright Sir Tom...read more
MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music...read more
MUMBAI: Nikita Rawal, the renowned Indian actress, and model has released a new love song titled "Shy Shy Dil" directed by Shonoy Roy. The music...read more
MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani is known to create magic every time she appears on the screen. Recently, the actress created headlines for her song Biba,...read more
MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop fame DIVINE whose known for his hit tracks gave a blockbuster performance at the recently held Vh1 Supersonic 2023. It was...read more