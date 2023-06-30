RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jun 2023 17:04

Indian Rap superstars, J Trix and Ikka collaborative on explosive single "GUNDAGARDI" with Def Jam India.

MUMBAI: Indian Hip Hop reaches new heights as J Trix and Ikka join forces on their electrifying new single, "Gundagardi." With its incendiary lyricism and a fusion of Delhi and Kolkata sounds, the track showcases the immense talent and influence of these two rap pioneers in their respective regions. As the Indian Hip Hop movement continues to gain momentum, "Gundagardi" stands as a powerful testament to the artistic expression and cultural impact of the genre. J Trix and Ikka's collaboration is a testament to their dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the sound of Indian rap.

"Gundagardi" is J Trix's most audacious rap record to date, pushing the boundaries of the genre with its hard-hitting verses and captivating hooks. The collaboration between J Trix and Ikka not only celebrates their individual achievements but also symbolizes the unity and growth of the Indian Hip Hop scene.

Ikka, an Indian Hip Hop superstar known for his historic contributions to the genre, delivers a show-stopping guest verse on "Gundagardi," reminding listeners of his unmatched influence with unapologetic confidence. J Trix, on the other hand, showcases his prowess as a rapper and captures the essence of both Delhi and Kolkata Hip Hop with his remarkable skill.

Produced by Subspace, a frequent collaborator of J Trix. "Gundagardi" is a modern trap banger that combines infectious beats with powerful storytelling. The track serves as a testament to the evolution and diversity of Indian Hip Hop, capturing the attention of rap enthusiasts nationwide.Notably, "Gundagardi" also serves as the lead single from J Trix's highly anticipated debut EP, "Middle Class Boys," released under the prestigious Def Jam India label. This EP promises to be a game-changer, further establishing J Trix as a rising star in the Indian rap scene.

As the Indian Hip Hop movement continues gaining momentum, "Gundagardi" stands as a powerful testament to the artistic expression and cultural impact of the genre. J Trix and Ikka's collaboration is a testament to their dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the sound of Indian rap.

Sharing about the song J Trix Shared, “I am thrilled, trying something this unique. This wouldn’t have been possible without Ikka. I am also thankful to Def Jam India for believing in my talent and my work. I hope the fans like the song.”

Speaking about the collaboration Ikka shared,” It was a different experience, and I was thrilled to work on it. I hope my fans like the song and support the same way they have been doing for others. My another collaboration with Def Jam India and it has always been amazing working with them.”

