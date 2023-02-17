Delhi based Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer LAKSHAY debuts with ‘THEHRA’

MUMBAI: Hailing from Delhi, Lakshay, a Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, released a Hindi debut single 'Thehra' in his mellifluous voice. Written-Produced and Performed by the man himself, ‘Thehra’ is a song about stagnancy and waiting. It’s about the urgency to reach somewhere when you’re on a train, but you’re also stationed at that very moment so all you can do is just wait. The feeling can be haunting but it’s also a feeling that is so trivial that everyone experiences it.
Song link: https://lakshay.fanlink.to/thehra
"Thehra is a song that I wrote during the lockdown when the entire world was shut in their rooms. I always liked the comfort of my own space rather than the outside so I was mostly happy to be legally inside the room. Writing music has always been something that has come easy to me, but that period was the first time when I was not able to do it. I was forcing music out of myself and before too long, I gave up. I packed my keys and waited. Just waited around, for my calling", shares Lakshay
The song talks about the trivial nature of this feeling and being trapped inside a room, just waiting for a calling until you realise that calling doesn’t actually exist. Sometimes you have to let the external guide you outside the room and let things happen, and you might learn that stagnancy for you has ended.
"I used to be in my room, doing everything in my room except music. For a month or two, I just used to see my packed keyboard away from me and I drifted far and far away from the thought that I could ever make music again.
One morning, I opened my eyes and saw a brim of sunlight shining on my dusty, packed, keyboard case. I opened it up, cleaned it, plugged it in, and turned it on. I looked at it for a minute and after that, Thehra was the first thing that I played, and I’ve never stopped since.", Lakshay recalls.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more
MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more
MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop band The Aces today announced their highly anticipated third full-length album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' due out June 2...read more
MUMBAI: 2023 is shaping up to be another monumental year for Space 92. Fresh off the back of one of his most productive years in the studio to date,...read more
MUMBAI: “People make culture just as culture makes people”. And, India has always been a cultural melting pot. To celebrate a moment of culture and...read more
MUMBAI: Following to her successful releases with IndieARecords- Tan Diyan, Bulleya O, Lagan Lagi; singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur who has mastered...read more
MUMBAI: United White Flag, Kumar Sanu, Ali Merchant, and Parvati Nair's newest release "Dil Bhi Rone Laga” tackles the themes of love, loss,...read more