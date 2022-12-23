RadioandMusic
SEVENTEEN VERNON's FIRST SOLO MIXTAPE "BLACK EYE" OUT NOW

MUMBAI: VERNON, a member of the K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, released his first solo mixtape “Black Eye” today. 

A pop punk song delivered in a tone of raw openness to the backdrop of a rhythmic and airy instrumental, “Black Eye” tells the story of an adolescent trying to cope with the constantly changing world around him. The accompanying music video visually amplifies the sense of loneliness, rebelliousness and self-doubt one experiences in the course of growth, reminiscent of footage captured with a hand-held camcorder.

VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape as a part of their ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ series, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.

While being a member of SEVENTEEN’s Hip-hop unit, VERNON also continues to venture outside of the group, shedding light to his flair as a solo artist. He collaborated with Charli XCX for a remix of “Beg For You” earlier this year in February, and was featured in Omega Sapien's “Wrecker” in June.

"Black Eye" is available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music as well as SoundCloud.

