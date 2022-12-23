Rohan Khaunte, to inaugurate 'GOA VILLAGE' at Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 in Vagator, Goa 

MUMBAI: The ‘GOA VILLAGE’ @ Sunburn is an exclusive Cultural Zone created at Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 with an aim to promote the vibrant Art, Culture, Cuisine and Lifestyle of Goa from locally established and upcoming Talents. Visitors can look forward to experiencing the many facets of Goan culture and get inspired to visit diverse locales across Goa to enjoy it’s rich flora, fauna, history, art, culture, music, cuisine and adventure. ‘GOA VILLAGE’ will also enable both established and upcoming artists from Goa to showcase and promote their talent at a globally acclaimed platform during Goa’s peak tourist season.

Giving a boost to the versatile range of Talent from Goa, the inaugural day of December 27 will see a Gala Goan Welcome by Serenaders Samuel Aron Afonso. Other artists gracing the stage include DJ TESH, DJ Raj, Rapper Adil Palyekar, Beat Boxing and Rapp with Daniel and Alim, Ritzela Diniz and DJ Saj Aktar. The Goa Village will also witness many other artists gracing the stage from 28-30 December 2022 spanning Psy Trance DJs Sunglider, Discobar, Kalinga Son, DJ Nitin, DJ Starling, India’s Got Talent fame Sanket Mandrekar, and Vinita Palekar and her troupe presenting traditional Lamp Dances, Fugdi, Kunbi, Ghode and Modni dance forms of Goa.

Some exciting attractions that visitors can look forward to experiencing at the ‘GOA VILLAGE’ include the ‘Doors of Goa’ installation, showcasing the many colourful, aesthetic architectural doors of Goa in a miniature form. Breathtaking Photo-ops include a pristine backdrop of the beach and fishing boat, synonymous to the topography of Goa; eminent Artists of Goa; Doors of Goa, and a stunning 3-D Goa Tourism ‘I Love Goa’ installation.

Tribute to the ‘Legends of Goa’ will be placed around the zone venerating the contribution of the many famous artists, sports stars and other legends born in Goa. These include Padma Vibushan awardee Mario Miranda (1926–2011) celebrated for his signature cartoon art, and acclaimed model Candice Pinto. Renowned Musicians, Singers and Bands from Goa featured at the ‘Legends of Goa’ section include Ajit Kadkade, Anjanibai Malpekar, António Fortunato de Figueiredo, Anthony Gonsalves, Chris Perry, Colin D'Cruz, Datta Naik, Dinanath Mangeshkar, Esther Eden, Frank Fernand, Hema Sardesai, Ian D'Sa, Jitendra Abhisheki, Kesarbai Kerkar, Khaprumama Parvatkar, Kishori Amonkar, Leoncie, Lorna Cordeiro, Lourdino Barreto, Mogubai Kurdikar, Oliver Sean, Prabhakar Karekar, Prasad Sawkar, Ramdas Kamat, Remo Fernandes, Sebastian D'Souza, Sonia Sirsat, Suresh Haldonkar, and Tulsidas Borkar.

Goans who represented India at the Olympics featured here including Peter Paul Fernandes, Walter D'Souza, Lawrie Fernandes, Maxie Vaz, Leo Pinto and Reginald Rodrigues, Mary D'Souza Sequeira, Lavy Pinto, Neville D'Souza, Fortunato Franco, Anthony Francis Coutinho, Stephie D'Souza, Edward Sequeira, Dr. Vece Paes, Mervyn Fernandes, Margaret Toscano, Selma D'Silva, Lorraine Fernandes and Eliza Nelson, Joaquim Carvalho, Darryl D'Souza and Leander Paes. Dilip Sardesai, former Indian international cricketer will also adorn the zone.

The GOA VILLAGE will feature a vibrant Flea Market displaying and selling distinctive Goan wares including apparels, accessories, handcrafts spanning colorful pottery, coconut handicrafts, beaded items, colorful shells and many other exotic items exclusive to Goa. A Local Goan ingredient stall will enable guests to experience the many local Goan spices, food pastes, cashewnuts, pickles and other items which can be purchased at the venue and directly delivered to their homes pan India. The Food Zone will see many traditional and contemporary Goan cuisines served by some of the most popular local chefs and restaurants from Goa. The F&B Seating Area will serve as an ode to the Goan Fishermen Community featuring earthy wooden benches designed to exude the authentic ‘Susegad’ vibe encouraging visitors to relax, unwind and enjoy the natural beauty of Goa. The Goa Bar will offer beverage connoisseurs a lively space to experience the taste of traditional and genuine Goan local drinks like Uran, Feni, Cabo and People’s Lager, while also learning about their history and how they are fermented and created. Mixologists will turn them these native drinks into tasty cocktails to enable visitors to enjoy the spirits in an all new avatar!

Said Rohan Khaunte, Hon. Minister for Tourism, Goa, “For the first time in over 16 years, Sunburn will create a ‘Goa Village’ at the event in Vagator. The ‘Goan Village’ was the vision of the Government to showcase the diverse and rich Goan culture on a global platform. Goa has immense local talent who need the right exposure and the dedicated stage will create that opportunity alongside acclaimed global artists.”

Anil Malani, CEO and President Operations, Deltin, said “Deltin is proud to be the co-presenter of the ‘Goa Village’ at Sunburn 2022. ‘Deltin’ has been promoting Goan artists and their talent for more than a decade and has been an integral part of Goa’s economic, cultural and social fabric. We are glad that Sunburn and Deltin share complete synergies of thought in coming out with a platform to showcase the soul of Goa in a popular event like ‘Sunburn’.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn says, “Sunburn has enjoyed a robust bond with Goa over the past 16 years, and the inception of the ‘Goa Village’ is our way of giving back to the beautiful destination and people of Goa for their enduring love and support to making Sunburn the iconic global brand it is today. Goa has birthed a wide spectrum of multi-talented artists and sports stars who have made India proud at various global platforms over the decades. We are excited to work closely with Goa Tourism in presenting the rich history, accolades, art, culture, cuisine and beauty that Goa offers in an entertaining, vibrant, experiential format. Not only will Goa Village present the rich narrative of Goa, but also offer local Goan artists an international platform to present their talent to the world. Fans can look forward to relishing the unique, local flavor of Goa while experiencing the best international music and entertainment that Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 has to offer.”

Entry is FREE to the GOA VILLAGE for all registered visitors on the Inaugural day of December 27, 2022 from 3.00 PM to 10.00 PM, and for all Sunburn Ticket holders through the 3 days of the Sunburn Festival Goa from 28th to the 30th of December, 2022. For FREE ENTRY to the ‘GOA VILLAGE’ visitors are required to register at https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/goa-village-sunburn/ET00347773