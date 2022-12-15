RadioandMusic
News |  15 Dec 2022 18:16

5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to the industry is a massive and unforgettable one. Be it any era, Adnan Sami's magic only continues to increase over time. Here are five songs by him that are still most played on your playlists in 2022. 

Gela Gela Gela 

This song by Adnan Sami is one that thrives even today. The relaxed vibe of the song is sure to make you groove. It is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor who seem to perfectly match the feel of the song. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si 

From the movie Life In A...Metro, the song Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si, is an evergreen track. Every time you listen to the song it takes you on a trip down memory lane. The mellow romantic song is just perfect to listen to as you are unwinding after a long day. 

Salam-E-Ishq 

The title track of Salam-E-Ishq is a massive hit among the listeners of Adnan Sami. The song was and still is a must during the wedding season throughout the nation. It is loved by the audiences of all generations all over the country. 

Mehbooba Mehbooba 

No party is complete without this song being played at least once. Mehbooba Mehbooba is a fan favourite and you can't help but dance when it starts playing. This song is a guaranteed hit on your new year's playlist. 

Bhar Do Jholi Meri 

From the Salman Khan starrer movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the song Bhar Do Jholi Meri was a huge hit. The heart touching lyrics of the song hit you even strongly when sung by Adnan Sami. The fact that the song was picturised on Adnan Sami proves that he is a man of many talents.

These songs have been loved and revered by a varied and massive audience. The range of songs Adnan Sami has given to the industry is no easy feat and we hope he continues to do the same in 2023!

