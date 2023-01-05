Naya Saal Naya Twist Tale to Watch out on Pocket FM 

MUMBAI: New year, new shows and new entertainment! The audio streaming industry is booming at dizzying speed and is currently one of the leading formats in the entertainment sector. The key factor leading to the growth is that listeners can enjoy the content anytime and anywhere while commuting, performing domestic chores, and walking among others tasks. Audio has the power to keep audiences engaged and entertained 24x7.

Pocket FM’s long-form creative content has kept listeners entertained through binge-listening, taking audio to different heights. The rising popularity of audio series on the platform led to the addition of 1000+ audio series in a single year. We have curated a list of the Top 5 blockbuster Audio Series in India that were binged for 9350 cumulative listening mins in 2022.

Hum Aapke Hain Mom

Genre: Modern Love

Kanika, a young struggler in the film industry, has never wanted to be called a "Mom" even on screen. But, her life changes when suddenly an unknown kid Ayaan starts calling her "Mom". Kanika meets Ayaan's father VK, who is the city's top businessman. He offers her 10 lakhs Rupees to sign an unusual contract. What are the terms of this unusual contract? What will happen to Kanika's dream of becoming a heroine? Will Kanika, Ayaan and VK have any relationship with them? Tune in to listen to this interesting tale.

Selfmade shaktiman

Genre: Suspense and Thriller

Viraj is a physically weak man, who, to gain strength and power, tries to steal a bio capsule that promises to increase strength without any hard work or training. Will he succeed or will get entangled in the new web of problems? Tune in to know what is special about the capsule and how it will change Viraj’s life.

Andhadun Ishq

Genre: Romance

Ruhi, a smart businesswoman, pretended to be a fool to avoid her stepmother's evil deeds. Her only way out of this house was to marry a rich blind guy - Chirag, who had a few of his intense secrets. How will these two make their marriage a success? What will happen when they find out about each other's secrets? Listening to this tale to find out more about their Ishq.

Devputra Ranveer

Genre: Suspense and Thriller

Ranveer’s father suddenly calls him to his native place Rajgir. Rajgir is a place that a normal person can not reach. However, when Ranveer reaches there, he gets to know something strange about himself. What is strange about Ranveer? Why did his father suddenly call him to Rajgir after so many years? Stay tuned to know how Ranveer’s normal life changes to a fantasy world.

Secret Ameerzaada

Genre: Modern Love

Three years ago, Ahan Raizada married Shanaya Gill, but everyone in the Gill family thought of him as a poor good-for-nothing fellow, whereas in reality, he is the illegitimate son of one of the country's richest families. With no romance in the marriage, Ahan is shocked to know that he has been named the official heir to the Raizada group of industries. Now with the changed social status, he not only can win over Shanaya's love by giving her the rich life she deserves but also teach Gill's family some manners. Tune in to know if he teaches them a lesson or continues to remain humble.