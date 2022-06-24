For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jun 2022 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood Singer Lakhwinder Wadali's sufi love song Benaqab proves scars are beautiful

MUMBAI: Taking the legacy of the renowned Wadali Brothers, Bollywood singer Lakhwinder Wadali is all set to treat his audience with a heart-melting song, Benaqab.

Featuring Rehmat Rattan, music score by Aar Bee, lyrics penned by M.S. Abid, the song, Benaqab talks about how scars are beautiful and surpasses the pre-conceived definition of "beauty" as per society's standards. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir's scenic landscapes and its tranquility, Benaqab weaves the definition of true love through its lyrics. The male protagonist is deeply in love with a girl and the scar from the acid attack made on her in the past, fails to shake his love for her.

One of the leading folk and Sufi singers, Lakhwinder Wadali has evolved his style and has gained massive popularity. Usually, his singing style combines a fine blend of classical and contemporary music. 'Alaaps' and 'Taans' are his vital aspects.

Lakhwinder Wadali has performed internationally and in domestic regions. In the past, he has collaborated with many eminent musicians such as Himesh Reshammiya, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shanker Mahadevan, Mika Singh, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Ila Arun, Anand Raj Anand and Mohit Chauhan.

For the unversed, Lakhwinder Wadali belongs to the Wadali family (Wadali Brothers) of Patiala Gharana, Punjab. He has trained extensively in the art of folk music under the guidance of his father Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and uncle Ustad Shri Piyare Lal Wadali Ji (Well Known As Wadali Brothers).

Other than that, Lakhwinder Wadali Ji has also been awarded with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of Sangeet Natak Akademi (Ministry Of Culture, Govt. Of India) in 2012.

Coming back to the song, Benaqab, it is already out and has garnered more than 6+ million views.

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

