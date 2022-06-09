For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jun 2022 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Gajendra Singh brings the legendary Asha Bhosle on Naam Reh Jayegaa to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle makes her presence felt, as she pays a melodious tribute to her elder sister and the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar on Gajendra’s Singh’s musical show Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 7th episode this Sunday at 7 PM on Star Plus will have Asha ji converse with the host of the show Sonu Nigam, on all fond and personal memories she shared with Lata Didi.

From their childhood tales to rumored rivalry, Asha ji fondly remembers how their mother called Lata Di and her Saku -Taku respectively as they were always so close to each other. The 8-episode series has more than 20 of India's biggest artists join hands to pay tribute to the immortal singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In the upcoming episode, Asha ji remembers their childhood and says, “In other households kids used to sit and learn and revise tables, but in our house we used to light the evening diya, Lata Di would sit with the Tanpura and make all of us sing.” Asha ji further shared, “Lata Di had read somewhere that if you drink water from your parents’ feet, it will do you good in life, so she asked me to get some water and she let it flow through our aai and baba'sfeet, she believed we’d do well in life as we are blessed with our parents charan amrith. I truly think their blessings have always been with us.”

Before leaving, Asha ji told Sonu Nigam, “Singing alongside Didi is like pahad se takraana. Hence it was satisfyingly challenging. It was difficult to get a ‘waah’ from her but I did get her ‘waah’ for ‘Man kyu behka re behka aadhi raat ko’, and it is something I will always cherish”

Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Productions said, “I feel God has blessed me to pull this off. The musical stalwarts who have all come together to share a common platform can only happen with divine blessings. Having Asha ji with us for this show really is exhilarating. The edit for this week has been especially challenging for me, it was very difficult to cut out anything as every word spoken by Asha ji is priceless and precious”.

Veteran music composer Pyarelal Ji will also be seen paying his tribute to Lata Didi in this episode. Artists Javed Ali & Neeti Mohan will be performing to Lata Didi’s songs this week. Asha ji will be seen humming and crooning some timeless numbers and having a never-seen-before, up close and personal chat with Sonu Nigam.

Conceived and produced by Saibaba Studios, the 8-episode, hour-long series promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind. 'Naam Reh Jayegaa' airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 Pm, it is a tribute to the life of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Gajendra Singh Aasha Bhosle Lata Mangeshkar Naam Reh Jayegaa
