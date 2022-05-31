Philou Louzolo releases debut album 'African Gold'

MUMBAI: Dj and producer Philou Louzolo’s long-awaited debut album ‘African Gold’ releases on May 30th. With this album, Louzolo builds a bridge between his love for Afro and techno music.
Philou Louzolo is on a mission and eager to bridge the gap between Afro diaspora sounds and House and Techno. For his long awaited debut album, Philou managed to collaborate with 18 different artists from all over the world and fusing genres like Afropop, R&B, Amapiano, Kuduro, Afrotech, House and Techno. Louzolo: “With ‘African Gold’, I combined my love for techno music with my African heritage. The album title refers to the cultural wealth originating from the African continent, flowing through any music genre and moving every dance floor.”
The past five years, Philou experienced great highs as well as deep dips. His early success in 2017 resulted in traveling all over the globe from Europe, Africa to America - playing at legendary clubs like Berghain and major festivals like Nuits Sonores and DGTL. However, he canceled his tours when he started to lose the battle against substance abuse in 2018. A long recovery period ensues.
Nonetheless, Philou rebuilt his career in 2019 with the birth of his label Wokoundou, followed by more gigs and popularity, but then the pandemic hits and Philou relapsed. During his second treatment in rehab and without a permanent residency or studio, he was able to create a comprehensive document. Louzolo: “It was during this time that I realized what I truly want: building bridges and opening doors for artists whose music I love. I was fortunate enough to work together with 18 different artists on my album, whom I look up to very much, each bringing their own unique sound and qualities to the table”.
‘African Gold’ was a great opportunity for Philou to share his love for Afro music, connect with his Congolese, Nigerian and Sierra Leonean heritage and develop his own sound within the techno scene. “Now it's time to release what I stand for. This is the music I breathe.”
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: The world has grooved to the upbeat, peppy tunes of Daler Mehndi, the undisputed king of pop, but little do people know that it was his...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources said this morning. Even after firing...read more
MUMBAI: 'The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions' tackles substance abuse, mental illness, relationships and hard life choices. The EP leads...read more
MUMBAI: The season of dhol and masti returns to Bollywood as the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo release their first song from the much awaited film over the...read more
MUMBAI: When you need a moment to sit with your feelings, allow Tips Music’s new track "Hum hi Hum The" to help you process your emotions. It doesn'...read more