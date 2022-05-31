Philou Louzolo releases debut album 'African Gold'

MUMBAI: Dj and producer Philou Louzolo’s long-awaited debut album ‘African Gold’ releases on May 30th. With this album, Louzolo builds a bridge between his love for Afro and techno music.

Philou Louzolo is on a mission and eager to bridge the gap between Afro diaspora sounds and House and Techno. For his long awaited debut album, Philou managed to collaborate with 18 different artists from all over the world and fusing genres like Afropop, R&B, Amapiano, Kuduro, Afrotech, House and Techno. Louzolo: “With ‘African Gold’, I combined my love for techno music with my African heritage. The album title refers to the cultural wealth originating from the African continent, flowing through any music genre and moving every dance floor.”

The past five years, Philou experienced great highs as well as deep dips. His early success in 2017 resulted in traveling all over the globe from Europe, Africa to America - playing at legendary clubs like Berghain and major festivals like Nuits Sonores and DGTL. However, he canceled his tours when he started to lose the battle against substance abuse in 2018. A long recovery period ensues.

Nonetheless, Philou rebuilt his career in 2019 with the birth of his label Wokoundou, followed by more gigs and popularity, but then the pandemic hits and Philou relapsed. During his second treatment in rehab and without a permanent residency or studio, he was able to create a comprehensive document. Louzolo: “It was during this time that I realized what I truly want: building bridges and opening doors for artists whose music I love. I was fortunate enough to work together with 18 different artists on my album, whom I look up to very much, each bringing their own unique sound and qualities to the table”.

‘African Gold’ was a great opportunity for Philou to share his love for Afro music, connect with his Congolese, Nigerian and Sierra Leonean heritage and develop his own sound within the techno scene. “Now it's time to release what I stand for. This is the music I breathe.”