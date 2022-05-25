For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2022 13:07 |  By RnMTeam

Northampton's finest wordsmith, Jah Digga, lands with inspirational new track 'Got To Go'.

MUMBAI: Starting out as a freestyle on Jah Digga's Instagram page that blew up over the pandemic, ‘Got To Go’ was produced by long-term collaborator Nick Stez. The jazz-inspired track is a collaboration of session musicians, with live saxophone, guitar, piano and flutes, all recorded together in the studio. 'Got To Go' was written when Jah Digga was in a vulnerable space during a dark time, tied up with a lot of bad energy. Writing it enabled him to release any negativity from his life and express exactly how he was feeling. Exploring his struggles with mental health, Jah speaks with refreshing honesty, using his lyrics to encourage listeners to do the same.

“Writing this song was my therapy. This was my way of letting go of things and people that were draining me. I want other people to be able to do this as well. You’re not the only one in that dark place, there’s a light. Don’t be afraid to open up and don’t segregate yourself. Talk about it.”
- Jah Digga

BIO

Jah Digga is a spoken word artist, wordsmith, rapper and musician from St Ann’s, Nottingham. He is unapologetically himself, like the many eclectic icons that have inspired him. Jah gained local recognition as a teenager spitting and doing sets in St Ann’s during the early years of grime. Sharing freestyles on social media led to collaborations with some of the UK’s top grime pioneers such as Big Narstie, Wiley and Ghetts.

He is a master of storytelling, navigating different musical genres and art forms. His poetry and spoken word platform ‘Poets off the Endz’, which was born from a YouTube series of the same name, is a manifestation of his powerful, positive creative energy translated through spoken word, poetry and live music. Jah’s music is a documentation of the daily lives of people from his community, painting pictures so the listener can feel how he’s feeling and see what he’s seeing. But he does it all with a spring in his step.

