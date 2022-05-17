Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as announcing the availability of pre-orders for their upcoming LP album In a Late Country which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022 via Eclipse Records. The video was directed by Irvan Dionisi.

"What better way to give a first glimpse into a narrative concept album than with a lyric video?" says drummer Marc Trummer. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover offers a glance into In a Late Country’s twisting narrative by writer Sebastian Fanzun as well as impressions from the accompanying graphic novel. As the album opener, The Beginning of a Long Hangover kicks into high gear immediately… We meet the protagonist character of the story, Marvell. During a government evacuation program, Marvell is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Ava Kessler. While on the run from the police for a crime he didn't commit, he turns to his friend Di Prisco, and the two of them decide to visit a local club called Fahrer's where they think they may find the answers to Ava's whereabouts. The song runs the gamut of the signature Mycelia blend of different genres within extreme metal music. Furthermore, the multimedia extravaganza of text, music, video and imagery appropriately sets the stage for the upcoming concept album."

In A Late Country by Mycelia is a fifteen song post-apocalyptic djent metal concept album which tells the story of a young man trying to find his lost girlfriend during a government-controlled evacuation program to deal with an overpopulated city. The vocals throughout the album are the lines from the characters in the story, sung as if they were playing out in real time. While every song on the album tells a bit of the overall storyline, the singles highlight the most pivotal twists and turns of the plot. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" sets the stage for the concept album, introducing the main character Marvell. We discover he is accused of murdering his girlfriend and he asks his friend Di Prisco for help to find out what really happened to her. After discovering Ava was seen with the member of a terrorist organization called the Ultrahydraulists, the second single "Towards the Melting Library" has Marvell and Di Prisco attempt to communicate with the Ultrahydraulists through the librarian named Al-Kitab. After finding out that Ava wasn't really killed, but she left the city as a part of the evacuation program, Marvell follows a lead by visiting an address. In the third single which is entitled "In A Gas Station at the Outskirts of the Meth Desert", he discovers the police commissioner who admits that the evacuation program doesn't exist after all, and it is actually a ruse to cover for a government-controlled genocide to reduce the ever-growing numbers of an already overpopulated city.

Pre-order / Pre-save In A Late Country

For more information about Mycelia and their "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" music video

Mycelia discography

Apex (LP) - 2018

Dawn (LP) - 2017

Obey (LP) - 2015

Nova (LP) - 2013

Mycelia lineup

Lukas Villigar (vocals), Eugen Wiebe (Bass), Mike Schmid (Guitar), Marc Trummer (Drums)