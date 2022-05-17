For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 May 2022 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as announcing the availability of pre-orders for their upcoming LP album In a Late Country which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022 via Eclipse Records. The video was directed by Irvan Dionisi.

"What better way to give a first glimpse into a narrative concept album than with a lyric video?" says drummer Marc Trummer. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover offers a glance into In a Late Country’s twisting narrative by writer Sebastian Fanzun as well as impressions from the accompanying graphic novel. As the album opener, The Beginning of a Long Hangover kicks into high gear immediately… We meet the protagonist character of the story, Marvell. During a government evacuation program, Marvell is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Ava Kessler. While on the run from the police for a crime he didn't commit, he turns to his friend Di Prisco, and the two of them decide to visit a local club called Fahrer's where they think they may find the answers to Ava's whereabouts. The song runs the gamut of the signature Mycelia blend of different genres within extreme metal music. Furthermore, the multimedia extravaganza of text, music, video and imagery appropriately sets the stage for the upcoming concept album."

In A Late Country by Mycelia is a fifteen song post-apocalyptic djent metal concept album which tells the story of a young man trying to find his lost girlfriend during a government-controlled evacuation program to deal with an overpopulated city. The vocals throughout the album are the lines from the characters in the story, sung as if they were playing out in real time. While every song on the album tells a bit of the overall storyline, the singles highlight the most pivotal twists and turns of the plot. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" sets the stage for the concept album, introducing the main character Marvell. We discover he is accused of murdering his girlfriend and he asks his friend Di Prisco for help to find out what really happened to her. After discovering Ava was seen with the member of a terrorist organization called the Ultrahydraulists, the second single "Towards the Melting Library" has Marvell and Di Prisco attempt to communicate with the Ultrahydraulists through the librarian named Al-Kitab. After finding out that Ava wasn't really killed, but she left the city as a part of the evacuation program, Marvell follows a lead by visiting an address. In the third single which is entitled "In A Gas Station at the Outskirts of the Meth Desert", he discovers the police commissioner who admits that the evacuation program doesn't exist after all, and it is actually a ruse to cover for a government-controlled genocide to reduce the ever-growing numbers of an already overpopulated city.

Pre-order / Pre-save In A Late Country at https://ffm.to/inalate

For more information about Mycelia and their "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and follow the band on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer now!

Mycelia discography
Apex (LP) - 2018
Dawn (LP) - 2017
Obey (LP) - 2015
Nova (LP) - 2013

Mycelia lineup
Lukas Villigar (vocals), Eugen Wiebe (Bass), Mike Schmid (Guitar), Marc Trummer (Drums)

Tags
Djent metal veterans MYCELIA The Beginning of A Long Hangover music
Related news
News | 17 May 2022

Vh1's widely-popular battle of the hottest tunes, returns with 'Vh1 Summer League 2022'

MUMBAI Viacom18's leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country. Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially become Mr. and Mrs. The couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas last month. That ceremony, which happened on a Monday morning, had an Elvis impersonator performing their nuptials.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Rosie Darling shares heartbreaking new single and video "Fucked Up Summer"

MUMBAI: You couldn’t mistake Rosie Darling for anybody else. She’s quietly confident, exuberantly passionate, and creatively inclined to infinity. She continues to speak her mind with clarity and focus on her forthcoming sophomore EP 'Golden Age', set for release on August 12 via Nettwerk.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Michael Canitrot new single 'Samothrace'

MUMBAI: French electronic producer Michael Canitrot celebrated the Paris debut of his pioneering Monumental Tour at the one of the most iconic monuments in Paris – the Palais Royal – last night.

read more
News | 17 May 2022

Tips Marathi presents new Marathi song Dandar from New Marathi Movie Zollywood

MUMBAI: Sung by Prakash Rahangdale, Chagan Pardhi, D.T. Rahangdale, Yograj Ambule, Upraj Ambule, Ganesh Ambule; Music Composed by " Prakash Rahangdale & Lyrics Penned by ''Manraj Patel, Directed by - Trushant Ingle

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Djent metal veterans MYCELIA set the stage for new narrative concept album with "The Beginning of A Long Hangover" video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal veterans Mycelia have just revealed a new music video for their new single "The Beginning of a Long Hangover", as well as...read more

2
Machine Gun Kelly sings for "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Are these twin flames growing their family?read more

3
Post Malone returns with new single "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch

MUMBAI: Gearing up for yet another landmark season, GRAMMY® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone returns with a...read more

4
Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi explores the different avatars of Lord Shiva in his latest devotional single- Hazaaron Hain Roop, available exclusively on the Saregama Bhakti YouTube Channel

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Baba Hansraj Raghuwanshi is ready to delight his audience with another spiritually packed single- Hazaaron Hain Roop on...read more

5
Tips Marathi presents new Marathi song Dandar from New Marathi Movie Zollywood

MUMBAI: Sung by Prakash Rahangdale, Chagan Pardhi, D.T. Rahangdale, Yograj Ambule, Upraj Ambule, Ganesh Ambule; Music Composed by " Prakash...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games