Post Malone returns with new single "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch

MUMBAI: Gearing up for yet another landmark season, GRAMMY® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone returns with a brand new single entitled “Cooped Up” [with Roddy Ricch] today via Mercury Records/Republic Records.
Listen to “Cooped Up” HERE
Watch the lyric video HERE
It heralds the arrival of his fourth full-length offering and the summer’s most-anticipated record, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save Twelve Carat Toothache—HERE. It stands out as his first full-length in three years since the triple-platinum Hollywood’s Bleeding crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1.
To kick off the album campaign, Post will also perform on Saturday Night Live this coming Saturday, May 14th, the artists first appearance on the celebrated show.
“Cooped Up” notably marks the second collaboration between Post and Roddy. In 2019, the GRAMMY® Award-winning RIAA diamond-certified Compton rapper appeared on the remix of Post’s quintuple-platinum anthem “wow.”.
Late last year, Post tested the waters with the explosive “One Right Now” with The Weeknd. It vaulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and drummed up over 1 billion streams in a few months’ time.
