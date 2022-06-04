For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jun 2022 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

Post Malone releases Twelve Carat Toothache today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone presents his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records].

In addition to massive anthems “Cooped Up” [with Roddy Ricch] and “One Right Now” [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Last month, he made his debut on Saturday Night Live with showstopping performances of “Cooped Up” [feat. Roddy Ricch] and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” [feat. Fleet Foxes]. Taking over popular culture, Post also contributed his take on the iconic “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” for Disney’s Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers Original Soundtrack.

Twelve Carat Toothache stands out as his first full-length in three years since the triple-platinum Hollywood’s Bleeding crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1.

Late last year, Post tested the waters with the explosive “One Right Now” with The Weeknd. It vaulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and drummed up over 1 billion streams in a few months’ time.

TRACKLISTING

1. Reputation

2. Cooped Up (with Roddy Ricch)

3. Lemon Tree

4. Wrapped Around Your Finger

5. I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)

6. I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) (with Gunna)

7. Insane

8. Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol (with Fleet Foxes)

9. Wasting Angels (with The Kid LAROI)

10. Euthanasia

11. When I’m Alone

12. Waiting For A Miracle

13. One Right Now (with The Weeknd)

14. New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020

Tags
Post Malone Twelve Carat Toothache music
Related news
News | 04 Jun 2022

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have teamed up for the first time on their thunderous tech-house heater "1, 2 Step."

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

KK was fit, careful of diet and no serious medical history

MUMBAI: KK's untimely death on May 31 in Kolkata shocked one and all. Sources close to KK revealed exclusively to us at Indiatoday.in, that the singer was health-conscious and did not have any medical history. He was also a regular at yoga and never had cheat meals.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

Maggie Rogers new single, 'Want Want' is out

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers shared her new single, “Want Want” – a big, bracing celebration of the irresistible pull of desire.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

Kulick Releases Brand New Version Of His Most Streamed Song "Colors"

Multi-talented singer-songwriter, producer, audio engineer Kulick has delved into his past with a nod to his future, on a brand new version of his most streamed song to date, his 2018 hit "Colors," which has generated over 2.3M streams and counting.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

NIKI unveils new single and video ‘Before’ via 88rising

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Before.” The track is the first single from her forthcoming album Nicole.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"The Kashmir Files' evocative background score, composed by Rohit Sharma, resonates in our minds even after the film has ended." Says, Actor Anupam Kher for music composer Rohit Sharma.

MUMBAI: Music is one of the essential sources that gives us immense peace in our lives. The Kashmir files is one of those movies which has left a...read more

2
Paige, Nihil Young and Beacon Bloom Land on purified with 'Spitfire'

MUMBAI: Following their massive label debut earlier this year, frequent collaborators Paige and Nihil Young return to Purified Records alongside...read more

3
Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar...read more

4
SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have...read more

5
One of Europe's most iconic DJs, Delon, releases collaboration with Cuban singer Eribertho Cruz

MUMBAI: He is one of those artists who are unanimous ... DELON is cheered as much by a discerning and demanding public as by a wider public...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games